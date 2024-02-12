AMD may be prepping a more affordable next-gen Navi 48 GPU for later this year – with up to RX 7900 XTX performance

The tech rumor mill is filled with chatter again, this time surrounding AMD’s next-gen RDNA 4 GPU architecture, as well as the Navi 48 and Navi 44 graphics cards.

The latest reveals that AMD’s flagship Navi 48 may be a monolithic die manufactured through TSMC's N4P process. Per the same rumors, there have been Strix APU and RDNA 4 discrete GPU engineering samples boosting between 3.0GHz and 3.3GHz, according to a report from YouTuber Moore's Law is Dead . It also may feature a die size of 300-350mm2, with 20Gbps GDDR6 memory on a 256-bit memory controller, which should match up to the PS5 Pro console

This report also asserts that gaming performance should be between the RDNA 3-powered Radeon RX 7900 XT and Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics cards. Prices should be cheaper than the high-end versions of Nvidia’s 4000-series graphics cards, and definitely less expensive than the oft-discussed 5000-series Blackwell cards.

In terms of release windows, RDNA 4 should be released in Q4 2024, with a slight chance of either a Q3 2024 or Q1 2025 release instead. It also seems that we’re looking at GDDR6 memory for both the Navi 44 and Navi 48, as the tech giant is reported testing out GDDR7 for multi-chip graphics cards.

RDNA 4 could be a serious threat to Nvidia’s 40-series GPUs

If these rumors hold true, it’s great that RDNA 4 cards are in progress and ready for such an early release. From what it sounds like, their performance can match up to an RX 7900 XTX’s level of performance, which is already an excellent higher-end graphics card that can match Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4080 and GeForce RTX 4060 Ti .

Couple this with the fact that they’ll most likely be set to launch at a cheaper price point than the higher-end 40-series graphics cards and you have a real threat. According to a previous report from Moore’s Law is Dead, that price might be a very affordable $500 , which would make it far more appealing to the average buyer who balks at $800 and up prices.

It looks like Team Red could be releasing one of the best graphics cards for a near-unbeatable price, something that should seriously concern Team Green.