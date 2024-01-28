Two of the best RTX 4060 gaming laptops you can buy are $500 off right now

Best Buy's most recent sale has yielded some superb gaming laptop deals - so many, in fact, that I'm having trouble deciding which is the best right now.

There are two deals in particular that have caught my eye - this MSI Stealth 14 for $999 (was $1,499) and this Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 for $1,049 (was $1,599).

Both of these gaming laptops are at least $500 off right now, feature speedy RTX 4060 graphics cards, and come in bag-friendly 14-inch form factors. Put simply, they're both fantastic choices if you're looking for a sleek machine that won't weigh you down too much.

Which is best? Well, it's close - first, let's take a look at each model in full, including the components each one is featuring:

RTX 4060 gaming laptop deals

MSI Stealth 14 gaming laptop: was $1,499 now $999 at Best Buy

Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H

Graphics card: RTX 4060

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 1TB With a powerful configuration of components wrapped in a sleek, lightweight package, the MSI Stealth 14 is back down to its lowest price at Best Buy today with a deal that matches the one we saw over Black Friday. With a 13th gen Intel Core i7 chipset, RTX 4060 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD, this machine is more than capable of maxing-out the graphical settings on most games at 1080p resolution.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop: was $1,599 now $1,049 at Best Buy

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9-7940HS

Graphics card: RTX 4060

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 512GB One of the best gaming laptops money can buy, the Asus Zephyrus G14 has always been a favorite of ours here at TechRadar. Not only does it look fantastic, but the combination of an RTX 4060 graphics card, a Ryzen 9 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD gives it plenty of power for a 14-inch laptop. If you're looking for a mix of performance and portability, then the G14 is never a bad choice - and today's deal brings this model down to its Black Friday price again.

Which is the better buy right now?

(Image credit: Future)

So, we've got two gaming laptop deals here at Black Friday-level record-low prices. Of the two, I'd say the Asus has the more stacked line-up of specs with its Ryzen 9 chipset and 1440p display, but the MSI does have the advantage of a 1TB SSD straight out of the box. The 512GB SSD on the Asus can suffice, but you'll probably want to upgrade sometime down the line if you're planning on having a large library of games installed at once. If you're happy with upgrading the SSD (a very easy install), then the Asus could be a great all-around option for you.

That said, both laptops will perform similarly in most games due to the RTX 4060 graphics card, which is a respectable GPU for 1080p gaming; depending on the game, you may also get decent performance at 1440p - although only the Asus' display supports this higher resolution.