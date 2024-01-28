Two of the best RTX 4060 gaming laptops you can buy are $500 off right now
Two fantastic gaming laptop deals, one retailer
Best Buy's most recent sale has yielded some superb gaming laptop deals - so many, in fact, that I'm having trouble deciding which is the best right now.
There are two deals in particular that have caught my eye - this MSI Stealth 14 for $999 (was $1,499) and this Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 for $1,049 (was $1,599).
Both of these gaming laptops are at least $500 off right now, feature speedy RTX 4060 graphics cards, and come in bag-friendly 14-inch form factors. Put simply, they're both fantastic choices if you're looking for a sleek machine that won't weigh you down too much.
Which is best? Well, it's close - first, let's take a look at each model in full, including the components each one is featuring:
RTX 4060 gaming laptop deals
MSI Stealth 14 gaming laptop: was
$1,499 now $999 at Best Buy
Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H
Graphics card: RTX 4060
RAM: 16GB
SSD: 1TB
With a powerful configuration of components wrapped in a sleek, lightweight package, the MSI Stealth 14 is back down to its lowest price at Best Buy today with a deal that matches the one we saw over Black Friday. With a 13th gen Intel Core i7 chipset, RTX 4060 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD, this machine is more than capable of maxing-out the graphical settings on most games at 1080p resolution.
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop: was
$1,599 now $1,049 at Best Buy
Processor: AMD Ryzen 9-7940HS
Graphics card: RTX 4060
RAM: 16GB
SSD: 512GB
One of the best gaming laptops money can buy, the Asus Zephyrus G14 has always been a favorite of ours here at TechRadar. Not only does it look fantastic, but the combination of an RTX 4060 graphics card, a Ryzen 9 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD gives it plenty of power for a 14-inch laptop. If you're looking for a mix of performance and portability, then the G14 is never a bad choice - and today's deal brings this model down to its Black Friday price again.
Which is the better buy right now?
So, we've got two gaming laptop deals here at Black Friday-level record-low prices. Of the two, I'd say the Asus has the more stacked line-up of specs with its Ryzen 9 chipset and 1440p display, but the MSI does have the advantage of a 1TB SSD straight out of the box. The 512GB SSD on the Asus can suffice, but you'll probably want to upgrade sometime down the line if you're planning on having a large library of games installed at once. If you're happy with upgrading the SSD (a very easy install), then the Asus could be a great all-around option for you.
That said, both laptops will perform similarly in most games due to the RTX 4060 graphics card, which is a respectable GPU for 1080p gaming; depending on the game, you may also get decent performance at 1440p - although only the Asus' display supports this higher resolution.
