This record-low gaming laptop deal drops the price down by over $400

The best gaming laptops, especially those equipped with the best processors and best graphics cards, tend to be priced at a premium - which makes it difficult for more budget-minded shoppers to get their hands on one. But a new deal brings down the price of one of these laptops by over $400.

The XPG Xenia 15G is currently on sale for $1,469.99 at Walmart, which is a pretty huge price cut. If you want a gaming laptop with a mid-range 4000-series GPU that can handle any of the best PC games on the market at max settings, then this is a solid choice.

It's also at its lowest price right now compared to what Amazon has been charging, so you'll want to take advantage of this fantastic sale while you still can.

Today's best XPG Xenia 15G deal

XPG Xenia 15G: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FXPG-Xenia-15G-15-6-FHD-Gaming-Laptop-Intel-Core-i7-13700H-32-GB-DDR5-NVIDIA-GeForce-RTX-4070-1-TB-SSD-Windows-11-Home-Black-75260049%2F1854418934" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">was $ <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FXPG-Xenia-15G-15-6-FHD-Gaming-Laptop-Intel-Core-i7-13700H-32-GB-DDR5-NVIDIA-GeForce-RTX-4070-1-TB-SSD-Windows-11-Home-Black-75260049%2F1854418934" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com""> 1,899.99 <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FXPG-Xenia-15G-15-6-FHD-Gaming-Laptop-Intel-Core-i7-13700H-32-GB-DDR5-NVIDIA-GeForce-RTX-4070-1-TB-SSD-Windows-11-Home-Black-75260049%2F1854418934" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com""> now $1,469.99 at Walmart

This gaming laptop features an Intel Core i7-13700H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 32GB DDR5 RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. It also boasts a Full HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, which is perfect for most games.

The XPG Xenia 15G has an Intel Core i7-13700H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 32 GB DDR5 RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. Its mid-range card alone is more than enough for any AAA title, but the powerful CPU makes it also ideal for productivity work as well as video editing and other creative projects. It also boasts a pretty solid port selection that includes USB Type-C ports, an HDMI port, a Mini DisplayPort, and USB Type-A ports.

It's clearly a desktop replacement laptop, however, which means if you want something lighter and thinner that's easy to carry around, this isn't the laptop for you. You can check out our best cheap gaming laptop deals if you're looking for something smaller and even cheaper!

