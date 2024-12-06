Do more with a new Windows 11 PC

Something big is happening in the world of Windows. Support for Windows 10 is ending in October 2025, and that means there’s never been a better time to upgrade to a Windows 11 PC from Currys for enhanced security, better productivity, and access to all the latest features!

The speed you need

Windows 11 delivers exceptional performance. That's because Windows 11 PCs come packing powerful processors, speedy storage, fast memory and silky-smooth displays to deliver an exceptional experience for work, play and studying alike.

Windows 11 is really fast, especially when it comes to using advanced AI features on the latest hardware: on Copilot+ PCs, Windows 11 is up to 5 times faster than the most popular five-year old Windows PCs. If you've had your current PC for a while you'll be amazed by how much faster a Copilot+ PC runs and how long the battery lasts.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Your clever companion

Copilot is your AI companion, accessible via the app or or by pressing the Copilot key on your new keyboard. Whether it's recommending a recipe, polishing your prose, turning your ideas into images or just providing answers, information or advice, Copilot makes your computer truly personal.

And AI isn't the only area where Windows 11 delivers the speed you need. It delivers much faster web browsing, enhanced response times in sleep mode and stacks of improvements under the hood to deliver the smoothest, speediest Windows experience yet.

Windows 11 can help you work and play more efficiently too thanks to new features such as Snap Layouts and Multiple Desktops, which make it easy to organise your apps and windows; voice control, for hands-free efficiency; touch and pen support for compatible computers for even more ways to get things done; and exceptionally powerful photo and video editing to help you make your masterpieces.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

A new era for security

Windows 11 is the safest, most secure version of Windows yet. New Windows PCs are so packed with powerful security features that they experience 3x fewer firmware attacks and a reported 62% drop in security incidents.

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That's because Windows 11 has been built with safety and security in mind, delivering features such as secure boot; passkeys, which are more secure than passwords and make it much harder for hackers; and Smart App Control, which automatically blocks untrusted or potentially dodgy apps. There's also built-in protection against phishing frauds and common cyber-attacks such as malicious software and attempts to compromise your logins.

These features work together to provide powerful PC protection without compromising your PC's performance or getting in your way. And they're teamed with powerful privacy protection options that give you complete control over what you share, with whom, and when.

It's easy PC

Moving from Windows 10 to Windows 11 couldn't be easier. The combination of Windows Backup and Quick Assist ensures that all your data, documents, photos and other essentials are carried across to your new Windows 11 PC so you're ready to go in no time.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Better for everyone

Windows 11 is the most inclusively designed and most accessible version of Windows yet. It comes with lots of important accessibility improvements designed for people with disabilities as well as calmer, more appealing sound schemes, gorgeous new high contrast themes and closed caption customisation. Windows 11 also delivers a more responsible and flexible experience for working with assistive technologies and devices.

Windows 11 isn't just great news for you. It's good news for the environment too. Microsoft is committed to achieving zero waste by 2023, and Windows PCs are playing their part in that goal. That means more energy efficient PCs, improved energy efficiency in Windows itself and innovative trade-in programmes.

When you trade in your existing PC, Currys will happily recycle it responsibly – even if you bought it from somewhere else. Currys is the UK's largest tech recycler, collecting, re-using and recycling an average of 60,000 tonnes of unwanted and out-of-date tech every single year.

The perfect PCs for every person

Whether you're looking for an ultra-portable for work or school, a creative powerhouse or an amazing gaming PC, Windows 11 PCs are the most powerful, most flexible and most useful Windows PCs ever made – and Currys is the perfect place to find yours thanks to their superb service and of course, their great selection of powerful PCs to suit every buyer and budget.

Click here to discover the incredible range of Windows 11 PCs at Currys.