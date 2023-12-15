Want an iMac but hate Apple? Save $400 off the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One instead

With hybrid working becoming increasingly common, a good at-home set-up is essential to transform any space into a quiet workstation where you can get a lot done. This is where the Dell Inspiron Touch Screen all-in-one comes in, offering a good 27 inches of workspace, minus all the wires and clutter that come with traditional home setups.

With 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a full 1TB of memory, the Inspiron was built for heavy workloads and multitasking, managing multiple strenuous apps simultaneously. It's on sale now at Best Buy with $400 off, taking the price down from $1,399 to $999.99 right now.

The touch screen Inspiron is not just all work, however. Once the day is done you can easily start gaming on the device thanks to the Nvidia GeForce MX550 graphics card offering impressive gameplay at max settings. It is ideal for enthusiasts wanting to get the most out of their sessions.

In our review, the Dell Inspiron Touch Screen all-in-one earns a respectable four out of five stars, is perfect for just bout every home and lifestyle and would make the ideal addition to your desk.

Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One Deal

Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One: was $1,399 now $999.99 at Best Buy

A simple work machine at a sensible price, the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One is the way to go. Perfect for the remote or hybrid worker, or a family looking for a single device to meet everyone's demand, the powerful computer can handle just about anything you throw at it.

The Dell Inspiron 24 all-in-one is more than just the office workers dream. It would make a fine home computer for a family or a home with multiple users looking for a device that will cater to everyone's individual needs.

Thanks to its beefy specks and easy-to-use design anyone can sit down and get to work, research homework or get playing from the same device.

We would also recommend the Dell Inspiron 24 for anyone looking got buy an iMac who might not be the biggest fan of Apple, or the company's prices. You're more than likely to get the same, if not more out of the Inspiron than you would the Apple iMac, plus if you're new to or not a fan of macOS you'd fare far better on the Inspiron.

