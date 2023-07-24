Possible upcoming AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D CPU could give Intel a run for its money

According to new rumors along the tech grapevine, the AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D CPU has been spotted in the wild along with some possible specs.

The Ryzen 9 7945HX3D might be based on the Zen 4 core architecture with 16 cores, 32 threads, and support for PBO overclocking and tuning capabilities. The leaker's Weibo tech account (via Twitter user HXL ) also said that it might have a 3D V-Cache offering 128 MB capacities, with “dual-CCD configuration with 64 MB of stacked cache on one of the two CCDs and the rest of the 64 MB cache coming from the two Zen 4 dies.”

Another Twitter user, Everest , seems to have unearthed more specs through an Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 laptop spec sheet. From there we find out that clocks speeds reach up to 5.4 GHz and has a configurable TDP between 55W and 75W.

Judging from these leaks, the Ryzen 9 7945HX3D will likely be for high-end laptops. The ROG Strix Scar 17 listed in the specs sheet has an Nvidia RTX 4090, 32GB of DDR5 memory, and a 240Hz IPS display. It’s also listed through an Australian retailer for AU$5,599 (about $3,780 / £2,945), which, while pricey, makes sense considering the components.

AMD could bring the heat to Intel

What makes this rumor so interesting is that, going by the possible specs, the Ryzen 9 7945HX3D could be giving the Intel Raptor Lake-HX and the upcoming 14th-gen CPU refresh a run for its money. And considering what an excellent CPU the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D turned out to be, this gives the 7945HX3D even more credibility.

Not to mention that the AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX was already very close to the Intel 13th Gen Core i9-HX series,, according to preliminary benchmark scores. AMD’s Dragon Range series of CPUs could be shaping up to be not only one of the best AMD processors but also one of the best processors in general.