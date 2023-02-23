AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX stands toe-to-toe with Intel’s flagship 13th-gen HX series

Audio player loading…

The first benchmark test results for the 16-core AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX Dragon Range have been released in the wild, and so far the results have been quite promising.

The upcoming AMD processor was tested on Geekbench using the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 laptop, which has 32GB of DDR5 memory clocked at 4800 MT/s. It was revealed, according to the official Geekbench site (opens in new tab) and reported on by VideoCardz (opens in new tab), that its average CPU scores were 2061 and 18685 points in single and multi-core tests, respectively. Its highest scores were 2127 points in single-core and 19403 points in multi-core.

This places the Ryzen 9 7945HX at the top of the mobile single-core rankings and just below the Intel 13th Gen Core i9-HX series in multi-core. This is particularly impressive since the AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX has fewer cores than the Intel Core i9-13980HX (16-core versus 24-core), and they both have the same thread count (32-thread count).

It’s also impressive that this makes the Ryzen 9 7945HX Dragon Range more than twice as fast as the previous gen Rembrandt chips, which makes sense since the former also has twice the core count as the latter. The Ryzen 9 7945HX’s max clock speeds can also reach up to 5.4 GHz with 55 watts, and the TDP can be configured for 75 watts.

AMD previously revealed the existence of the 16-core Ryzen 9 7945HX during its CES 2023 keynote .

AMD is breathing down Intel’s neck

Competition continues to heat up between Team Red and Team Blue in the mobile processor market, with high-end chips matchups neck-and-neck. It’s interesting to see these leaked mobile CPU benchmarks tests so far this gen, and how close these chips are to each other in performance.

If these tests continue to be favorable, this could make AMD’s Dragon Range series of CPUs some of the best AMD processors and even the best processors out there in general. And if Team Red is releasing chips that can compete with Team Blue’s own silicon for a cheaper price, it would make for a very favorable situation for the former.

So far that front isn’t too shabby, as the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 refresh equipped with said CPU starts at $1,499. But hopefully, we’ll see more pricing as more laptops are released with both the Ryzen 9 7945HX and Core i9-13980HX.