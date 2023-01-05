AMD CES 2023 keynote liveblog: Dr. Lisa Su kicks off the biggest tech event of the year

CES 2023 is here, and with it, AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su is set to give the event's opening keynote address on Wednesday, January 4th at 6:30PM PST.

It will be the first in-person CES Keynote that AMD has given in more than two years, and we're on the ground to cover the event live, as it happens. What will AMD announce? It's anyone's guess, but we're expecting mobile Zen 4 processors and possibly some new graphics cards as well now that Nvidia has announced the RTX 408… I mean the RTX 4070 Ti.

Will we see an AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT? We hope so, and hopefully we'll also see AMD put out some new laptop hardware to compete with Intel and Nvidia on that front as well.

Last year, we saw the Ryzen 6000-series debut, but due to supply chain issues, we didn't see too many laptops with the new AMD chips make it out to market. But with a new year comes new possibilities, so we're excited to bring you news as it happens here in Las Vegas!