The wait is finally over - AMD FSR 3 is launching tomorrow

AMD Radeon users are in for a treat, especially those using RX 7000-series cards. Way back in November 2022, AMD showcased its FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 (FSR 3) technology in the upcoming RDNA 3 series. FSR 3 is similar to Nvidia’s DLSS 3 upscaling tech, with AMD playing catch-up to ensure their software keeps at Nvidia’s level. It’s been a long time coming but we now know that the feature will be debuting tomorrow!



FSR 3’s core addition is ‘Fluid Motion Frames - essentially ‘live’ frame generation which creates new frames and inserts them between existing rendered frames to improve your overall framerate. A firm release date has remained a mystery up until this point, but Frank Azor, Chief Architect of Gaming Solutions and marketing for AMD put out a tweet yesterday confirming the big release date.



We are working with our partners to bring you the first 2 FSR3 enabled games tomorrow. More titles will begin ramping-up thereafter, as we saw with prior versions of FSR, which are now supported in over 300 announced games @amdradeon @AMDGamingSeptember 28, 2023 See more

Frank hasn’t specified exactly what games will support FSR 3 when it launches tomorrow, though according to VideoCardz Forspoken and Immortals of Avenum will be the first titles to host the tech. The company apparently confirmed that FSR 3 will be compatible with Radeon RX 5700/RTX 20 series and newer GPUs, along with plans to make the Fluid Motion Frames feature open-source, allowing adaptation to other GPU platforms in the future.

A game of catch-up

While we may have waited a long time, it’s good to see AMD invest time and effort into catching up with Nvidia’s own frame-gen technology introduced in DLSS 3. I’m excited to see how FSR 3 performs in comparison to Nvidia’s offering, considering AMD’s Fluid Motion Frames don’t use AI (nor does FSR’s regular upscaling mode), but DLSS does.

FSR can work with any graphics card because it’s open-source - unlike DLSS - which opens the feature across graphics cards, meaning you don’t have to own an AMD card to benefit from the frame-gen tech.

FSR 3’s upscaling capabilities will need to be implemented at a developer level, and as it stands DLSS supports more games than FSR (though keep in mind that’s largely only because Nvidia released its version of the tech first). However, the Fluid Motion Frames feature will - according to PCWorld - be capable of running at the driver level, which means it could potentially work with most modern games in your roster.

Still, I’m excited about the launch tomorrow - I can’t wait to see what AMD has to offer and test out the technology for myself.