Plucky CPU maker beats AMD and Intel to become first to offer 320 cores per server — with even bigger models in the pipeline
Oracle joins Google in using AmpereOne CPUs to power its cloud services, with use cases including running servers and AI inference
Oracle has snubbed leading CPUs from the likes of AMD and Intel in favor of AmpereOne processors for use in its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) A2 Instances – offering the highest core count in the industry.
Coming in 2024, the new OCI service – which has 320 cores in the bare metal shape and 156 cores in the flexible virtual machine (VM) shape – will be used to power general-purpose cloud workloads. These include running web servers, transcoding video, and servicing CPU-based AI inference workloads.
At the same time, Oracle also announced two additional new services including OCI compute bare metal instances, powered by Nvidia H100 GPUs, as well as OCI compute bare metal instances powered by Nvidia L40S GPUs.
A major coup for Ampere
“Oracle was the first cloud services provider to globally deploy compute instances based on Ampere processors,” said Jeff Wittich, chief product officer at Ampere Computing. “This new generation of Ampere A2-based instances from Oracle Cloud Infrastructure will provide up to an industry-leading 320 cores per instance for even better performance, workload density, and scale.”
Having such a high core count can support higher performance as well as VM density – and can scale better to support customers’ needs, according to Oracle. They can also run in flexible shapes for VMs to provide them with maximized resources and minimized costs.
Oracle has purchased $4.7 million worth of processors from Ampere, according to Serve the Home, in addition to a $104.1 million prepayment for future CPUs, which represents a major win for the company.
The super-dense chip was released in May 2023 and has a maxmum of 192 cores squeezed into a single chiplet. The dual-socket Arm-based AmpereOne CPUs Oracle is purchasing offer 2MB/core, 8 channel DDR5, 128 Lanes PCIe Gen5, and power consumption falls between 200W and 350W.
This news follows very shortly after the same publication reported Google Cloud had agreed to use Ampere AmpereOne CPUs in its C3A compute instances in August.
Although providers including Microsoft have been using Ampere Altra chips previously, Google and Oracle have been the first to incorporate its higher-end line of CPUs into high-performance cloud computing infrastructure.
More from TechRadar Pro
- These are the fastest CPUs we've seen
- We've rounded up the best processesors from AMD and Intel
- Core vs Xeon: Which Intel CPU should professionals use?
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Keumars Afifi-Sabet is the Features Editor for ITPro, CloudPro and ChannelPro. He oversees the commissioning and publication of in-depth and long-form features, including case studies and op-eds, across a breadth of topics in the B2B technology space. He also contributes to a vareity of other publications including The Week Digital and TechRadar Pro. Keumars joined ITPro as a staff writer in 2018, and has expertise in a variety of areas including AI, cyber security, cloud computing and digital transformation, as well as public policy and legislation.
Most Popular
By Darren Allan