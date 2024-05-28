Acer's new Chromebook Plus model may be the low-cost laptop gamers have been waiting for

It’s a big day for the Chromebook Plus series. Not only are the laptops gaining access to Google’s Gemini AI, but we’re also getting new models.

For example, the Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 only receives a slightly better processor and brighter screen, but Acer delivered more substantial upgrades. One model focuses on cloud gaming, while another specializes in work productivity.

Beginning with the former, the Chromebook Plus 516 GE houses a 13th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor alongside an integrated Intel graphics card. This normally wouldn’t be a great configuration for gaming, but to make up for the lack of power, NVIDIA GeForce NOW comes on every unit. It’s a service that allows you to stream video games as if they’re running on a GeForce RTX 4080 GPU – so long as you have the right subscription plan.

Titles will be shown on the 16-inch WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) display running at a refresh rate of 120Hz, enabling smooth, responsive gameplay. The screen also covers the entire sRGB color gamut for vibrant imagery. Across the laptop, you’ll find four speakers (two firing up and two firing down) capable of surrounding the user in immersive audio.

The keyboard sports a vibrant, RGB backlight that can be configured in one of several color modes, and it even comes with “anti-ghosting technology” to ensure key inputs are read and not unceremoniously dropped.

Other notable features of the Chromebook Plus 516 GE include 10 hours of battery life, up to 2TB SSD, and 16GB of RAM.

Work it

The second model is the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714, a convertible laptop that becomes a tablet by pushing the screen all the way back. The 14-inch display boasts a resolution of 1,920 x 1,200 pixels and, like its sibling, covers all of the sRGB color range. It’s worth noting that the company equipped this machine with “Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass” to resist scratches and bacteria.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Acer)

Multiple configurations will be available for the Spin 714, but the base is an Intel Core Ultra 7 chipset, a 512GB SSD, and 16GB of memory. All of them feature a 1440p Quad HD webcam for crystal-clear calls. Additionally, Acer’s TNR Solution software will enhance video quality in low-light conditions.

Audio isn’t thrown by the wayside either since it has a pair of microphones for clear pickup and upward-facing speakers that support DTS Audio, resulting in distortion-free sound.

Acer states the Chromebook Plus 516 GE will launch in North America for $699.99. The Chromebook Plus Spin 714 will be more widely available at $749.99 in North America and €979 in Europe.

The announcement post claims both will be released by the end of the month, but we could not find a listing at the time of this writing. We reached out asking exactly when people can purchase these laptops. We’ll update this story if we hear back.

In the meantime, check out TechRadar's list of the best Chromebooks for 2024.