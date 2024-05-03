Tim Cook explains why Apple’s generative AI could be the best on smartphones – and he might have a point

It’s an open secret that Apple is going to unveil a whole host of new artificial intelligence (AI) software features in the coming weeks, with major overhauls planned for iOS 18, macOS 15, and more. But it’s not just new features that Apple is hoping to hype up – it’s the way in which those AI tools are put to use.

Tim Cook has just let slip that Apple’s generative AI will have some major “advantages” over its rivals. While the Apple CEO didn’t explain exactly what Apple’s generative AI will entail (we can expect to hear about that at WWDC in June), what he did say makes a whole lot of sense.

Speaking on Apple’s latest earnings call yesterday, Cook said: “We believe in the transformative power and promise of AI, and we believe we have advantages that will differentiate us in this new era, including Apple’s unique combination of seamless hardware, software, and services integration, groundbreaking Apple silicon with our industry-leading neural engines, and our unwavering focus on privacy, which underpins everything we create.”

Cook also said Apple is making “significant investments” in generative AI, and that he has “some very exciting things” to unveil in the near future. “We continue to feel very bullish about our opportunity in generative AI,” he added.

Why Tim Cook might be right

(Image credit: Unsplash [Omid Armin])

There are plenty of reasons why Apple’s AI implementation could be an improvement over what's come before it, not least of which is Apple’s strong track record when it comes to privacy. The company often prefers to encrypt data and run tasks on your device, rather than sending anything to the cloud, which helps ensure that it can’t be accessed by nefarious third parties – and when it comes to AI, it looks like this approach might play out again.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, for example, has reported that Apple’s upcoming AI features will work entirely on your device, thereby continuing Apple’s commitment to privacy, amid concerns that the rapid development of AI is putting security and privacy at risk. If successful, it could also be a more ethical approach to AI than that employed by Apple’s rivals.

In addition, the fact that Apple creates both the hardware and software in its products allows them to be seamlessly integrated in ways most of its competitors can’t match. It also means devices can be designed with specific use cases in mind that rely on hardware and software working together, rather than Apple having to rely on outside manufacturers to play ball. When it comes to AI, that could result in all kinds of benefits, from performance improvements to new app features.

We’ll find out for sure in the coming weeks. Apple is hosting an iPad event on May 7, which reports have suggested Apple might use to hint at upcoming AI capabilities. Beyond that, the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) kicks off on June 10, with Apple is expected to devote significant energy to its AI efforts. Watch this space.