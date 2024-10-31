OpenAI launches ChatGPT Advanced Voice mode on desktop and now PCs and Macs can join the conversation

OpenAI has just announced ChatGPT Advanced Voice mode is now available for the Mac and PC versions of its chatbot, in addition to the mobile versions.

The update was revealed with the phrase “Big day for desktops” in a tweet on X.com. While the Mac version of the ChatGPT app has been out for a while now, the Windows version only just launched. Until now, however, Advanced Voice mode wasn't available as it currently does not work in the browser-based version of ChatGPT.

Big day for desktops.Advanced Voice is now available in the macOS and Windows desktop apps.https://t.co/mv4ACwIhzA pic.twitter.com/HbwXbN9NkDOctober 30, 2024

A similar experience to mobile

We’ve tried the desktop version of Advanced Voice mode on PC and the experience is refreshingly similar to the mobile version: You click the Advanced Voice icon that’s on the right of the prompt bar and a new window pops up with the familiar floating blue orb that pulses as ChatGPT listens.

You can immediately start having a free-flowing, natural conversation with ChatGPT using one of its nine different voices about pretty much any subject you like. To change voice you simply need to hit the icon in the top right of the screen and you can switch between its nine different voices.

(Image credit: OpenAI)

Advanced Voice mode uses ChatGPT-4o, which is OpenAI’s most accessible current model, for all interactions. A key feature of ChatGPT Advanced Voice mode is that you can interrupt the AI at any time and it should stop talking and start listening to what you’re saying. This is particularly handy when you find its answers are going on a bit too long, and it also helps keep the conversation going.

As with the mobile version, you need to be a ChatGPT Plus subscriber ($20, £16, AU$30) to access Advanced Voice Mode, but there is an option for people to use it on the free tier, although it's limited to just 10 minutes a month of talk time.

ChatGPT Advanced Voice mode has been available in the US for some time now but recently launched in Europe. A new version of ChatGPT called Orion is rumored to be released before the end of the year, but Open AI CEO Sam Altman has dismissed the rumor as 'fake news'.

