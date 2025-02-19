Looking for Gemini on iOS? It’s now only in Google’s dedicated Gemini app – complete with the new research mode for subscribers

Gemini is no longer available in the Google app on iOS

You'll now only find Google AI in its own dedicated Gemini app

Gemini is free to download via the App Store

If you're looking to use Google Gemini on iOS you'll find that, as of today, it's no longer accessible through the Google app, where it has lived since its launch on iPhone. Instead, if you don't already have it, you'll need to download the dedicated Gemini app on the App Store to use Google's AI chatbot on the best iPhones and take advantage of everything it has to offer.

Gemini's new 2.0 Flash model goes head to head with ChatGPT, and it's a seriously impressive chatbot that can help you organize your life, create AI images, and even access Gemini Live, one of the most impressive AI voice assistants we've tested so far.

2.0 Flash isn't the only new Gemini addition for 2025, with Google announcing that Deep Research, its research model that can analyze and create reports similar to ChatGPT Deep Research, is also now available on iOS.

While Gemini is free to download from the App Store, you can subscribe to Gemini Advanced for more features via an in-app purchase which costs $18.99 / £18.99 / roughly AU$30. With Gemini Advanced you can take advantage of the aforementioned Deep Research, as well as Gemini integration with other Google apps such as Search, YouTube, Maps, Gmail, just to name a few.

The best place for Gemini

I've been using the Gemini app since it launched in November last year, and it's been excellent. Removing the AI chatbot from the Google search app will make it less convoluted for people to access Google AI, as before the launch of the Gemini app it was often overshadowed, hidden in plain sight. Gemini is a well-designed app with everything Google AI has to offer, and thanks to the AI functionality offered by the iPhone 16's Action button you can seamlessly integrate it into your life instead of, or alongside, Apple's first-party tools.

Gemini might be ruling the roost alongside ChatGPT as the best AI chatbot on iPhone at the time of writing, but Apple Intelligence will give Siri a major upgrade in iOS 18.4 set to launch in the next few months. Siri's major upgrade will bring personal context and on-screen awareness to Apple's voice assistant which should make it more approachable and beneficial to users.

Until then, Gemini is one of the best chatbots for AI right now – you may just need to download a new app in order to access it from now on.

