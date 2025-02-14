Gemini just added one of ChatGPT's best features and I'm finally excited to use it

Google Gemini can now remember previous conversations

The memory functionality is rolling out now to Google One AI Premium subscribers

ChatGPT has had similar functionality for a year, and it's one of the best features of any AI chatbot

Google has just added an upgraded memory feature to Gemini that allows you to ask the AI chatbot questions based on past conversations.

The new "recall" feature is rolling out to all users who subscribe to Google One AI Premium, a paid monthly subscription that grants access to Gemini's best features. With recall, you'll be able to ask Gemini about previous conversations and pick up from where you left off, allowing the AI to feel more alive and aware of your history. Previously, Gemini had no recollection of previous chats, so you'd have to remind it of important details.

This huge upgrade to Google Gemini brings the AI chatbot up-to-speed with competitor ChatGPT, which has had a well-functioning memory feature for over a year now. The difference is, ChatGPT's offering is available for free and doesn't require a monthly subscription to access its functionality. That said, Google could be testing the recall feature before rolling it out to free Gemini users, although currently, we've had no information of that happening.

This new update comes off the back of Gemini's November update that added the ability for the chatbot to remember certain things about you based on your interests and personal preferences. Unlike this new update, you'd have to go to Gemini's "Saved Info" tab and pre-fill information for the AI to reference in conversations.

When ChatGPT introduced memory last year it completely changed the way I interacted with AI, allowing me to speak naturally with the chatbot and spot nuances where it was able to reference the past in very useful ways. Until now, I've been put off from using Gemini because of its lack of memory, but that's all changed. Gemini's recall feature is rolling out in English to Gemini One AI Premium users now (although I don't have access yet), and Google says the update will be available for other languages in the coming weeks.

The context we needed

Gemini's ability to remember previous conversations gives Google's AI chatbot a whole new level of usefulness. In the past, I've been frustrated by Gemini's lack of context to my prompts when I've asked similar questions in old chats. This was never an issue if you used one single chat with Gemini, but considering the range of models from Gemini 2.0 Flash to Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental, I can quickly rack up multiple discussions at once.

Now, Gemini will be able to take information from all of my chats and have the personal context to reference them in any way I need. Things like "Remember that time I talked to you about train travel? What was the route you told me to take?" can now be used in Gemini, and that's a huge step in making AI more conversational and more accessible.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Talking about accessibility, hopefully, Google plans to roll out this memory feature to free users, as I truly believe a memory function is one of the most important features for any AI chatbot. Until then, I'll still recommend ChatGPT to my friends and family, after all, OpenAI's model has the memory ofan elephant, and without paying for it.