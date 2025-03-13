I use ChatGPT to help with parenting - here's 5 prompts you can use AI to keep the kids entertained

Though I experiment with AI chatbots professionally, I've found many ways to incorporate them into my regular life, including as a parent to a lively baby and uncle to several nieces and nephews.

ChatGPT has been a surprisingly big help. It's not a babysitter, but it can be a real boon for trying new ways to entertain kids or just keep juggling all of the many simultaneous parenting roles without dripping any balls. It may even be able to provide the rarest of all commodities as a parent – free time.

Bedtime stories

(Image credit: Images created by DALL-E 3)

Every parent or caregiver has been here: it’s bedtime, and you're exhausted. You've somehow read every book you've ever bought for your kid all in one day, and you want to give them something new, but even your imagination feels depleted. If only you had a ready story, maybe something about a robot who loves pancakes?

ChatGPT can take vague ideas or random words and make something surprisingly entertaining from them. Try asking it: “Can you tell me a bedtime story about a dragon who loves tacos and befriends a unicorn who dislikes rainbows?” or "Create a bedtime story about a gentle giant who learns to make friends despite everyone being afraid of his size."

Jukebox lyricist

(Image credit: Images created by DALL-E 3)

My son loves music, and I love introducing him to new songs or making up new ones. However, Improv lyrics don't always cut it, especially if I'm entertaining his older cousins.

Rather than listen to "Baby Shark" and "Wheels on the Bus" on repeat, I use ChatGPT to bring new life to old tunes. I've asked the AI everything from "Write me a song about a dancing giraffe named Gerald who loves ice cream to the tune of Twinkle, Twinkle, LIttle Star," to "Give me lyrics to a song about a puppy who dreams of going to space to the tune of Hush Little Baby." And had pretty solid results, as you can see below.

"Oh little pup, looking at stars above

Dreaming of rockets, and moonbeams you love

Wearing your helmet, wagging your tail

Puppy astronaut ready to sail!"

Snack time

(Image credit: Images created by DALL-E 3)

Snack time with babies and toddlers can be a minefield with attempts to make things that are healthy but that they'll like. Trying to do it while also keeping an eye on the children is even more challenging.

Luckily, you can combine the two by asking ChatGPT for ideas. in the vein of "What are healthy snack ideas for children aged one, three, and five that they can also help make." The banana sushi rolls (banana slices rolled in granola), apple slices with peanut butter and cinnamon, and make-your-own berry yogurt parfaits have all been massive hits.

DIY games

(Image credit: Images created by DALL-E 3)

On rainy days, keeping kids entertained indoors can feel like taming wild animals. They were even bored with Bluey, which is a real warning sign. I turned to ChatGPT and asked for a game that didn't require screens, glitter, or immense patience.

ChatGPT delivered beautifully. "Come up with a simple game for young kids that doesn't require much setup or clean up," I asked. The answer was "Sock Toss Basketball," which employs laundry baskets and balled-up socks as a fun activity.

You could also try something like "What's a quick indoor activity for kids using only paper and markers?" and get a suggestion of making indoor treasure maps that the kids can populate with their favorite toys and treats.

Better boo-boos

(Image credit: Images created by DALL-E 3)

Kids get scrapes and sniffles; that's just inevitable. Keeping their spirits up and making the road to recovery bearable (for both of you) can be tricky, but I've found ChatGPT to have a lot of ideas.

Ask it, "How can I get my young child to take their medicine without complaining," and you'll get ideas about making a whole production for the "magic potion" or suggestions on incorporating it into the bedtime rituals they already like, maybe even embedding it in a bedtime story.

The same goes for applying a bandage or even sunscreen. You have a lot on your plate as a parent. It's not lazy to look for ideas from parenting forums or books, and ChatGPT is just another helpful tool that you can call on for very specific advice any time.