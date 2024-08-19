Google's Gemini AI gets a literal glow up in the latest update on Android phones

Following the major Google Gemini AI teases at Made By Google – which also introduced us to the Google Pixel 9 and six other new Google devices – Gemini just got an update that’s rolling out to older Android devices.

This update was teased back at Google I/O with the promise that Gemini’s responses won’t take up your whole screen. Instead, it’ll now automatically appear as a glowing overlay that’s less disruptive (via 9to5Google). Alongside the updated look, there are new tools like the ability to ask for context about what’s happening in the video you’re watching on YouTube or generally showing on your screen.

It’s not quite as sophisticated as what the brand new Gemini Live will give you, but this feature will be available to all Gemini users, whether they’re accessing it for free or as a Gemini Advanced subscriber (unlike Live, which is paid).

If you still appreciate the full-screen Gemini experience, it’s just a button press away. You can tap the icon in the top right corner of the prompt box to turn the assistant to full-screen mode.

(Image credit: Google)

Updating your Gemini experience should be happening automatically right now, with this update hitting phones gradually. So, if you don’t see a glowing Gemini prompt box yet, you might just need to wait a little longer. If it makes you feel better, our devices haven’t updated yet, but many online have, so hopefully, we won’t be left waiting for much longer.

You should also soon get the Gemini contextual extensions for apps like Calendar and Tasks “in the coming weeks “ per Google. This will allow the AI to use information from across your Google services to provide more sophisticated answers seen in the live Made by Google in which someone could ask Gemini if they’re free when Sabria Carpenter's tour is coming to their town.

Even more Gemini updates should be hitting our devices in the coming months, so be on the lookout for those. This long-promised AI revolution looks to finally be arriving in full force, with AI assistants that actually feel helpful.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors