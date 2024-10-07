The best Prime Day camera deals are live: save up to $1,000 on Nikon, Canon and Sony

It's not even officially Amazon Prime Day yet, but we're already seeing several of the best mirrorless cameras from Sony, Canon, and Nikon on sale for record-low prices. Several retailers, including Adorama and B&H Photo, have plummeted their listing prices to the lowest we've seen this year.

Today's camera deals ahead of Prime Day include some of our absolute favorites, including the Sony Alpha a7 IV for $2,299 (was $2,499), the Nikon Z8 for $3,496.95 (was $3,999), and the Canon EOS R5 for $2,899 (was $3,399) - exceptional camera bodies at their lowest ever price.

It's worth noting that Amazon Prime Day will begin tomorrow and run through Wednesday night. We could potentially see a few more excellent deals crop up over the next few days, which we'll be sure to round up here alongside the already-superb deals at Adorama, B&H, and Amazon itself.

Prime Day camera deals: Sony

Sony Alpha a7 IV: was $2,499.99 now $2,299.99 at Adorama

We rate the Alpha a7 IV as the best mirrorless camera for most people right now - mainly because it's a superb hybrid body that performs for both stills and video. With an excellent 33MP full-frame sensor and game-changing auto-focus system, it's hard to believe you can get all that goodness for such a low price. Now is a great time to consider making the switch since this excellent flagship is currently sitting at its lowest-ever price. Also available at B&H Photo and Amazon

Sony Alpha a7R V: was $3,898 now $3,498 at Adorama

The Sony Alpha a7R V is our current top pick for professional stills photographers, although anyone with a penchant for resolution will marvel at its incredible 61MP sensor. While you'll need some high-level glass to truly harness the full resolving power of the A7R V, its handy eight-stop image stabilization and superb tracking autofocus make it a superbly usable camera for landscape, product, or studio work. Today's price at Adorama brings the body right down to its lowest-ever price, too.



Sony Alpha a7 III: was $1,798 now $1,498 at Adorama

The Sony Alpha A7 III is an older body now but there's a reason Sony has kept it in production as the 'entry-level' A7 option - it's still a stunning camera. Our Sony Alpha a7 III review awarded this model a full five stars when we originally tested it and it's an easy recommendation even in 2024. You miss out on some of the latest bells and whistles, but the A7 III still has great autofocus, uncropped 4K video, and a 24.2MP full-frame sensor that's more than capable. The body was briefly $1,299 a month or two ago but this is one of the better deals of the year so far.



Prime Day camera deals: Nikon

Nikon Z 7 II: was $2,996 now $1,996.95 at Adorama

The Nikon Z 7II is a great option if you're primarily a stills photographer who can make use of its superb 45.7MP full-frame sensor. The Z7 II is a relatively modest upgrade versus the predecessor but the dual card slots, improved tracking AF, and internal 4K 60fps video make it a much more versatile camera overall. We'd highly recommend this one as a good option for landscape photographers who want a high-resolution sensor in a lightweight body. Check out our Nikon Z7 II review for a full run-down of this model. Also available at B&H Photo and Amazon

Nikon Z6 II: was $1,996 now $1,596.95 at Adorama

The Nikon Z6 II might not be the latest model in the range anymore but it's still a great everyday camera for most users. The original Z6 was already a decent mirrorless flagship but the second iteration brings a second card slot, improved autofocus, and quicker burst shooting modes. While it's now been superseded by a third-gen model, we'd still highly recommend the Z6 II as a capable hybrid camera - especially since today's early deal brings it to within $100 of its lowest-ever price. Also available at B&H Photo and Amazon

Prime Day camera deals: Canon

Canon EOS R5: was $3,399 now $2,899 at Adorama

Canon's best-ever camera for photography is now available for just $2,899 at Adorama and B&H Photo, with Adorama throwing a few useful accessories for no extra cost. With the rebate discount, it's now a full $1,000 cheaper than at launch. For less than $3,000 you get a full-frame sensor with 45MP still pictures, superb autofocus, and one of the best in-body image stabilization performances. It's an all-round pleasure to shoot with. It's also apt for video, being one of the first hybrid cameras to unleash 8K video, while its 4K video (which has frame rates up 120p) is excellent, too. Also available at B&H Photo and Amazon

Canon EOS R6 Mark II: was $2,499 now $1,999 at Adorama

This sub-$2,000 deal for the EOS R6 Mark II is a record-equalling low price for one of the best mirrorless hybrid cameras of last year. Our Canon EOS R6 II review awarded this excellent model an impressive four and half stars out of five, praising its autofocus, ISO handling, and burst shooting so it's an easy recommendation with this deal at Adorama. Plus, this particular listing also includes a bunch of accessories, including a spare Canon LP-E6NH battery and Lexar Professional 128GB card. Also available at B&H Photo and Amazon

Canon EOS R8: was $1,499 now $1,299 at Adorama

Canon's low-cost full-frame RF-mount camera is now even cheaper with $200 off; although we're still $100 away from the record-low price on this model. The EOS R8 packs many of the same features as the pricier EOS R6 II, including the 24.2MP sensor and 4K 60p video recording. We explained the key EOS R8 and EOS R6 Mark II differences so if you can do without in-body image stablization and sturdier build quality then you can make a decent saving by opting for the smaller and lighter EOS R8. Also available at B&H Photo and Amazon

Great deals from other brands

OM System OM-1 Mark II camera (body): was $2,399 now $1,999.99 at Amazon

First up, here's that deal in full. The OM System OM-1 Mark II has just received its best-ever discount at Amazon with a full $400 saving on this excellent MFT flagship. This is, so far, the cheapest price yet for a camera we called 'mind-blowingly capable in our OM System OM-1 II review. Key features include a 20MP BSI Micro Four Thirds sensor with blazingly quick shooting speeds and a host of innovative built-in software features. Also available at Adorama and Amazon UK

OM System OM-5 and 12-45mm f/4.0 Pro lens kit: was $1,599 now $1,299.99 at Adorama

This is quite simply an outstanding deal for the OM-5. Not only do you get a decent price on the body - which generally retails for $999 when it's on sale, but you're also getting one of the best short telephoto lenses available on the Micro Four Thirds system. For travel, landscape, and even street this is a flexible setup that really showcases what this camera is capable of - and it's pretty great value considering you get $300 off the full kit bundle today at Adorama.

Panasonic Lumix S5 II with 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6 and 50mm f/1.8 lenses: was $2,747 now $2,247.99 at Adorama

Looking for an all-in-one full-frame kit that covers all the bases? This bundle deal at Adorama will save you a massive $200 on the S5 II and two excellent lenses. Highlight features for the S5 II include a new 24MP full-frame sensor with phase detection AF (a first for Panasonic), uncropped 6K / 30p video, and superb image stabilization. We were also impressed by the S5 II's rugged build quality and overall well-thought-out ergonomics, which is obviously handy when pairing up with some of the larger lenses available in the L-Mount ecosystem. This particular bundle has been $100 cheaper in the past but it's still a good buy today. Also available at B&H Photo

