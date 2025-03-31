Our favorite camera for travel photography has just hit a new record-low price

The OM System OM-5 is just $899 at Adorama today

OM System OM-5
(Image credit: Rod Lawton)

I've just spotted the excellent OM System OM-5 on sale at Adorama for just $899 (was $1,199), which is a brand new record-low for the diminutive camera.

For those not in the know, we rate this underrated model at the very top of our best travel cameras buying guide so it's an easy recommendation to make if you need a lightweight powerhouse for all your holiday snaps.

At the heart of the OM-5 is a 20MP Micro Four Thirds sensor, which is a distinct advantage if you're looking to pair up a body with a wide range of lightweight lenses.

With a massive ecosystem from OM System and other manufacturers like Panasonic, you'll have plenty of excellent choices for zoom and prime lenses.

And, while the OM-5's sensor lacks the outright resolution of some of its competitors, it also lends greatly to all the in-built computational trickery the brand is known for.

Alongside class-leading image stabilization, the OM-5 also features a very handy high-resolution mode and built-in live ND filters, which makes it an incredibly versatile camera for stills. If you're sick of traveling with a tripod, then the OM-5 is a great choice (and one that's thoroughly weather-sealed, too).

OM System OM-5 new record-low price at Amazon

OM System OM-5
OM System OM-5: was $1,199 now $899.99 at Adorama

Today's deal on the OM System OM-5 brings the dimuitive camera down to a brand new record-low price. Rated as our current favorite body for travel photography, the OM-5 packs in a massive range of features that belie it's modest size and price. An excellent 20MP Micro Four Thirds sensor gets you access to a massive range of first and third-party lenses while computational features like hand-held high resolution and live ND offer incredible versatility.

View Deal

You can see how the OM-5 stacks up against the brand new OM-3 from the same brand with out handy OM System OM-3 vs OM-5 comparison piece. Alternatively, check out more of this week's best camera deals from Adorama and other leading retailers just down below.

