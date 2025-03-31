Our favorite camera for travel photography has just hit a new record-low price
The OM System OM-5 is just $899 at Adorama today
I've just spotted the excellent OM System OM-5 on sale at Adorama for just $899 (was $1,199), which is a brand new record-low for the diminutive camera.
For those not in the know, we rate this underrated model at the very top of our best travel cameras buying guide so it's an easy recommendation to make if you need a lightweight powerhouse for all your holiday snaps.
At the heart of the OM-5 is a 20MP Micro Four Thirds sensor, which is a distinct advantage if you're looking to pair up a body with a wide range of lightweight lenses.
With a massive ecosystem from OM System and other manufacturers like Panasonic, you'll have plenty of excellent choices for zoom and prime lenses.
And, while the OM-5's sensor lacks the outright resolution of some of its competitors, it also lends greatly to all the in-built computational trickery the brand is known for.
Alongside class-leading image stabilization, the OM-5 also features a very handy high-resolution mode and built-in live ND filters, which makes it an incredibly versatile camera for stills. If you're sick of traveling with a tripod, then the OM-5 is a great choice (and one that's thoroughly weather-sealed, too).
OM System OM-5 new record-low price at Amazon
Today's deal on the OM System OM-5 brings the dimuitive camera down to a brand new record-low price. Rated as our current favorite body for travel photography, the OM-5 packs in a massive range of features that belie it's modest size and price. An excellent 20MP Micro Four Thirds sensor gets you access to a massive range of first and third-party lenses while computational features like hand-held high resolution and live ND offer incredible versatility.
You can see how the OM-5 stacks up against the brand new OM-3 from the same brand with out handy OM System OM-3 vs OM-5 comparison piece. Alternatively, check out more of this week's best camera deals from Adorama and other leading retailers just down below.
More of today's best camera deals
TechRadar's top camera of 2024, the Nikon Z6 III, is available for a record-low price in the Amazon Spring Sale. This fantastic mirrorless camera was just released a few months ago and features an impressive 24.5MP full-frame partially stacked sensor with vastly improved autofocus and 6K video up to 60fps. Our Nikon Z6 III review awarded this excellent camera a full five stars out of five, which feels like excellent value now with this superb deal that matches the record low. This deal is also directly available from Adorama itself for the same price.
Our Canon EOS R5 Mark II review awarded this stunning flagship camera a full five stars out of five, and it's easy to see why. Alongside incredible autofocus (easily some of the best we've ever tested), a 45MP full-frame sensor, and a host of new computational features, the EOS R5 Mark II is easily one of the best cameras on the market right now. Is it overkill for most? Arguably. However, professional photographers will love how this camera makes the most demanding of tasks easy.
Also available for the same price at B&H Photo.
Alex is TechRadar's deals editor, specializing in getting our readers the best bang for the buck on the tech that we know and love. He's a dab hand at covering retailer events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day having over seven years of e-commerce experience at Future PLC; including bylines at our sister sites T3 and GamesRadar. Alex's expertise touches on most areas of TechRadar but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his love for street and travel photography, at home working on music, or down at the local climbing gym.
