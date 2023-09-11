Logitech's new Reach webcam raises presentations to a higher level

Logitech has created a new way for professionals to record and share their work by placing one of its best webcams on a flexible, articulating arm.

It’s fittingly called the Logitech Reach , and according to the official announcement, it enables users to host “engaging, interactive” presentations. The arm can be moved up, down, forward, and back – all with a push of the button located at the hinge. It can also be pivoted a full 360 degrees side-to-side for unique angles. The bottom base comes in two configurations: your typical flat stand so it can be placed on top of a desk and a clamp in case there isn't a lot of room available. When you’re done, the Reach can be folded in half for easy storage.

As cool as the articulating arm may be on the Logitech Reach, the star of the show is obviously the camera at the far end. We’ve seen it before as it’s actually the Logitech StreamCam, a webcam we liked so much it landed on TechRadar’s list of the best webcams for 2023 . It’s capable of streaming videos up to 1080p resolution at 60FPS as well as take photographs with the same quality. The StreamCam shoots content with an overhead area of 12 x 21.5 inches. But thanks to its 4.3x lossless zoom, you can get as close as 2.75 x 5 inches without losing any detail.

The webcam itself has its own hinge allowing users to pivot it horizontally and vertically just by twisting the ring grip around the body. Other notable features such as Smart Auto-Focus foster ease of use by ensuring that objects stay crystal clear, and there's connectivity via USB cable.

Availability

The launch date and price point for the Logitech Reach are currently unknown. Engadget claims it discovered a survey on the official product page stating the “price point for early adopters” is around $300 to $400. For the sake of comparison, the StreamCam alone retails for $180. However, if you go to the same web page, you don't see that. What you do see is a text box where you can enter your email to receive notification of when the Reach goes on sale.

Additionally, the arm by itself won’t go on sale. A Logitech representative told TheVerge the company did consider selling just the mount at one point, but decided against it because apparently “respondents in its market research” wanted the complete package. There wasn't a whole lot of interest in the arm alone.

We reached out to Logitech asking for more information on the device’s price and availability. This story will be updated at a later time.

Logitech has been on a bit of a roll lately by launching office-centric products like the Pebble 2 mouse and keyboard. But what’s an office setup without the central piece: the desk. Be sure to check out TechRadar’s list of the best office desks for 2023 if you’re looking for recommendations.