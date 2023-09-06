Logitech's Pebble 2 mouse and keyboard could be the perfect college combo

Logitech is updating its low-cost Pebble peripheral collection with a second generation that offers the same level of silent comfort as before but with a few extra features, as well.

The series comprises two devices : the Pebble Keys 2 K380s and the Pebble Mouse 2 M350s. Starting with the former, the keyboard offers “feel-good typing” as each rounded key has a slight indentation to them. This aspect combined with their low profile allows “for a familiar laptop-like” feel. Logitech has even equipped the Pebble Keys 2 with its proprietary Silent Touch Technology to reduce click noise. This may disappoint people who enjoy the clicky, tactile feel present on the best gaming keyboards , but understand that the Pebble collection is meant more for office workers or college students looking for something that’s inconspicuous – at least, auditorily.

Everything we just covered is present in the older model.

What's new is the series of Fn shortcut keys at the top. These give users quick access to search engines, your computer’s screen capture tool, as well as an emoji menu among other things. It’s possible to customize the Fn set via the Logi Options Plus app . Doing so lets you assign commonly used desktop apps to one of the keys for an instant launch.

Mouse upgrade

As for the Pebble Mouse 2, its upgrade is very similar to the Logitech Keys 2 as it also has Silent Touch. The tech “removes 90 percent of click noise” when compared to the Logitech M186 Wireless Mouse , according to the announcement. As we said earlier, the quiet nature of these peripherals makes them a good pick for students especially if they’re going to study at the library.

Additionally, the middle button of the Mouse 2 can be personalized through Logi Option Plus. You can “assign shortcuts for your favorite apps… or [to] everyday actions like hiding your desktop.

Both peripherals are compatible with Windows, macOS, iPadOS, iOS, and Android phones via Bluetooth connection. You seamlessly hop between computers thanks to the on-device Easy-Switch buttons. On a single charge, the Pebble Keys 2 can last up to 36 straight months which Logitech claims is 50 percent longer than the previous model. The Mouse 2, on the other hand, can live up to 24 months max.

Made out of 50 percent recycled plastic, the peripherals are lightweight and portable.

Availability

The Pebble Keys 2 K380S is on sale right now for $39.99 / £49.99 / $89.95 AUD . In the United States, the keyboard is only available in Graphite black, but in the UK and Australia, you can get it in Tonal white and Rose pink. The Pebble Mouse 2 M350S is also on sale for $29.99 / £24.99 / $54.95 – all in the same color configurations of black, white, and pink.

There is the option to get both at once. The Pebble 2 Combo costs $59.99 / £69.99 / $129.95 . Again, they sport the same colors as mentioned earlier except in Australia. Customers there have two extra shades: Tonal Blue and Tonal Sand.

Logitech's Pebble 2 series is a decent pick for people looking for a low-cost way to enhance their desktops. For those who are looking for something more robust, we recommend checking out TechRadar’s list of the best keyboards for 2023 .