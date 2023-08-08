Best Buy is having a massive back to school laptop sale - here are the best deals

Back-to-school season is here, and though it can be a stressful time for both students and parents, it's also one of the best times to take advantage of some excellent back-to-school sales. Of course, trying to separate a deal from a dud while finding the best student laptop is difficult among all the sales, especially when picking out the perfect laptop for your student.

That's where we come in, with some top deals from Best Buy's massive laptop sale. We can tell you what the best and best gaming laptops to buy are, avoiding any of the pitfalls of these kinds of large-scale deals in which retailers are desperate to get rid of merchandise.

And if you find a deal on any of these items that you particularly like, it's best to order quickly so the items will arrive before your student returns to class. Not to mention that sometimes a sale can unexpectedly end, making budget shopping much more difficult.

Today's best back to school sales at Best Buy

Today's best back to school laptop deals at Best Buy

Asus Zenbook 14: was $799.99 now $499.99

Equipped with a gorgeous 2.8K OLED touchscreen, this laptop features a 13th Gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD of storage. It's a solid budget laptop for students, especially college students.

HP Envy 2-in-1 14-inch: was $1,079.99 now $779.99

This is another great budget buy for college students, a touchscreen laptop that sports a 13th-Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD of storage. It's also a 2-in-1, so it doubles as a tablet, making it even more convenient.

HP Spectre 2-in-1 13-inch: was $1,499.99 now $999.99

Another 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop, the sale drops it below $1,000 with an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD of storage. While it's a solid budget buy for college students, it's still a little pricey, though the CPU makes up for it.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16: was $1,949.99 now $1,599.99

This is a great quality gaming and creative project laptop for the price, as it's equipped with the latest in current-gen specs including a 13th-Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, and 1TB SSD storage. It also received a four out of five review score from us, praising its amazing performance, lightweight, and great display and sound.

LG Gram 17: was $1,799.99 now $1,099.99

Though it's a bit pricier than some of the other non-gaming choices, it comes with some solid specs that make it ideal for productivity and creative work including a 12th-Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, and 1TB NVMe SSD storage.