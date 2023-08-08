Best Buy is having a massive back to school laptop sale - here are the best deals
Here are our top back-to-school laptop picks
Back-to-school season is here, and though it can be a stressful time for both students and parents, it's also one of the best times to take advantage of some excellent back-to-school sales. Of course, trying to separate a deal from a dud while finding the best student laptop is difficult among all the sales, especially when picking out the perfect laptop for your student.
That's where we come in, with some top deals from Best Buy's massive laptop sale. We can tell you what the best and best gaming laptops to buy are, avoiding any of the pitfalls of these kinds of large-scale deals in which retailers are desperate to get rid of merchandise.
And if you find a deal on any of these items that you particularly like, it's best to order quickly so the items will arrive before your student returns to class. Not to mention that sometimes a sale can unexpectedly end, making budget shopping much more difficult.
Today's best back to school sales at Best Buy
- Apple: up to $800 off iPhones, MacBooks & Apple Watch
- Chromebooks: starting at just $159
- Headphones: up to $200 off JBL, Apple & Samsung
- Laptops: save up to $200 on the latest Windows devices
- MacBooks: select models starting at $749.99
- Small appliances: air fryers from $29.99
- Smartwatch: Apple Watch, Fitbit & Garmin from $129.95
- Tablets: get up to $130 off Samsung Galaxy tablets
- TVs: big screen TVs from $269.99
- Video games: 60% off PS5, Xbox & Nintendo Switch games
Today's best back to school laptop deals at Best Buy
Asus Zenbook 14: was
$799.99 now $499.99
Equipped with a gorgeous 2.8K OLED touchscreen, this laptop features a 13th Gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD of storage. It's a solid budget laptop for students, especially college students.
HP Envy 2-in-1 14-inch: was
$1,079.99 now $779.99
This is another great budget buy for college students, a touchscreen laptop that sports a 13th-Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD of storage. It's also a 2-in-1, so it doubles as a tablet, making it even more convenient.
HP Spectre 2-in-1 13-inch: was
$1,499.99 now $999.99
Another 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop, the sale drops it below $1,000 with an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD of storage. While it's a solid budget buy for college students, it's still a little pricey, though the CPU makes up for it.
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16: was
$1,949.99 now $1,599.99
This is a great quality gaming and creative project laptop for the price, as it's equipped with the latest in current-gen specs including a 13th-Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, and 1TB SSD storage. It also received a four out of five review score from us, praising its amazing performance, lightweight, and great display and sound.
LG Gram 17: was
$1,799.99 now $1,099.99
Though it's a bit pricier than some of the other non-gaming choices, it comes with some solid specs that make it ideal for productivity and creative work including a 12th-Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, and 1TB NVMe SSD storage.
Razer Blade 15: was
$2,999.99 now $2,299.99
This is the ultimate high-end gaming laptop, with impressive specs across the board that make it perfect for any task, whether productivity, gaming, or creative and editing. It includes a QHD 240Hz refresh rate display, an Intel Core i7 CPU, a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD storage.
TechRadar Newsletter
Sign up to receive daily breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis, deals and more from the world of tech.
Named by the CTA as a CES 2023 Media Trailblazer, Allisa is a Computing Staff Writer who covers breaking news and rumors in the computing industry, as well as reviews, hands-on previews, featured articles, and the latest deals and trends. In her spare time you can find her chatting it up on her two podcasts, Megaten Marathon and Combo Chain, as well as playing any JRPGs she can get her hands on.