This DJI action camera can hold its own against a GoPro and it’s just AU$388 for Prime Day

Got a big holiday coming up this summer? Need a camera to capture those adrenaline-pumping cliff jumps, bike rides and skydives? Get in quick then, because Prime Day ends at 11:59pm AEDT on Sunday, October 13, and this deal on the GoPro-beating DJI Osmo Action 4 standard combo won't last forever.

GoPro might be the biggest name in action cameras, but the most affordable GoPro today is the Hero 10, which is a few years old now While we thoroughly enjoyed it in our GoPro Hero 10 Black review, it's still more expensive than this discounted DJI Osmo Action 4.

The brand-new DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro is our pick for the best GoPro alternative in our list of the best action cameras, but if you want a tiny shooter that won't break the bank, this is the deal for you.

Prime exclusive DJI Osmo Action 4: was $460.88 now $388 at Amazon AU Save AU$72.88

It wasn't the huge upgrade we wanted back in 2023 – which is why we were a little soft on it in our (still four-star) DJI Osmo Action 4 review. It did see a considerable improvement in one important area, though – its sensor – and it's a heckin' good deal at its second-lowest price we've ever seen. With better low-light performance than any other action camera on the market, as well as a 3-microphone noise-cancelling system and horizon balance, one of the best camera's from GoPro's biggest rival is now seriously affordable.

Even for those who love to jump out of planes and surf mountainous waves, there's one risk not worth taking – using your phone as an action camera. Even if it is waterproof or made from titanium, that's what action cameras were made for. Their durability and versatility means they can capture everything you need without worrying about whether or not they'll survive the trip, or even worse, lose all your captured footage. We even feel confident, thanks to the Osmo Action 4, saying action cams beat mirrorless cameras for holidays that aren't adrenaline-focused.

While you’ll get better battery, dual OLED screen, 40MP high-res photo mode and improved compatibility of the all-new Osmo Action 5 Pro, the Action 4 is still a truly superb camera from DJI, especially when you take into account the newer model uses the 4th-generation’s sensor.