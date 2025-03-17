Say goodbye to GoPro and get the highly-rated DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro for its lowest-ever price

A DJI action camera bundle that leads the pack

DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro
GoPro, Insta360 and DJI make some of the best action cameras - and it's the last of these three impressive companies that I want to pick out today. That's because you can get this jam-packed DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro bundle at Amazon for $319 (was $449).

When purchasing an action camera you'll almost always need extra battery power, otherwise you'll have a pretty limited flight time. Thanks to this deal all those worries will disappear as it includes an Extreme Battery Plus pack, as well as several handy lenses, frames, mounts, and more that will cover you for a full day's shooting.

Today's best DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro deal

DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro
DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro: was $339 now $319 at Amazon

This action camera from DJI is a worthy GoPro Hero 13 Black rival that offers excellent features and impressive battery life. The bundle includes a larger battery pack which is essential for long shooting sessions, as well as several more useful accessories to make creating videos even easier and better-looking. This is the lowest price we've ever seen the Osmo Action 5 Pro so we recommend moving quick if you want to invest in one of the best action cameras around.

View Deal

We have this action camera an impressive 4.5 out of five stars in our DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro review. The coveted full marks are very hard to come by which shows just how highly we rate DJI's latest flagship action camera.

DJI hasn't been around for as long as GoPro but it's certainly pushing the limits of what is possible. For example, the Action 5 Pro is more waterproof and freeze-proof than all of its rivals. It also has better battery performance, not to mention the fact that its all-around performance is excellent.

Additionally, it features close compatibility with the DJI Mic 2 which guarantees crisp wireless audio, and a range of options and features that make it perfect for vloggers and general content creators.

DJI isn't your only option. If you'd like to see what other options are available to you then head over to our best action cameras buying guide. We've got a range of options based on budget, resolution, and durability.

