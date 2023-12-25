I bought a GoPro harness for my dog and gave walkies a whole new perspective

Action cameras let you go places – and capture moments – that no other camera system can. The whole point of their rugged build, waterproofing, and compact sizing means you can get point-of-view footage while surfing, cycling, skiing, or insert-adventurous-sport-here-ing. Whatever your chosen activity, though, you'll need the right accessories to get the most from the best action camera and keep it protected.

GoPro is a name synonymous with action, and its top accessories include lights, stabilizers, and mounts for attaching your camera to different surfaces like helmets, bikes, surfboards, and more. I've been using the best GoPro cameras for years to capture footage in the ocean. I always knew you could enhance the GoPro experience with mods and mounts, but I didn't clock how many there are for going hands-free. Not until I bought the GoPro Fetch Dog Harness, anyway.

Unless you're an athlete or content creator with a particular use case for the GoPro, I think it's easy to get into a creative rut. My Hero 10 Black had been sitting on a shelf gathering dust for months, as a busy schedule meant I was missing the adventurous outdoor hikes I'd usually go on. But since getting the GoPro Fetch, I've found ways to incorporate photography into our daily dog walks beyond the usual portraits on my iPhone.

When I became a pawrent to our Flatcoat Remy a few years ago, my camera roll became a gallery of dog snaps. Like most new owners, I enjoyed documenting her journey from puppy to adulthood, and for camera reviews, I often used her as a willing stooge. But when she became old enough for "proper" walks, I started looking into the best ways to capture footage from her POV. Doggy vision, if you will. That’s where the GoPro Fetch Dog Harness comes in – a camera mount for the GoPro that’s easy, fun, and affordable to use.

It's best to get your dog used to the harness before you film (Image credit: Lauren Scott)

The Fetch Dog Harness is compatible with GoPro cameras from the Hero 5 Session onwards, and there are mounts on the chest and back so that you can record footage from the front of your dog or with the back of their head in the frame. It's also washable, which is great for my dog, who (like most) manages to come back from walks dirty from splashing, rolling, and running.

It's always a good idea to get your dog used to new harnesses, not least one with a camera attached. We popped the harness on Remy at home first and offered plenty of praise and treats while she was wearing it. Fortunately, the Fetch Harness didn't seem to cause any distress, and because the straps are stretchy I found it easy to adjust them to a snug fit. It's designed for dogs between 20 to 120 lbs (9 to 54kg), and the front camera mount can be removed on smaller dogs where it would restrict their movement.

Once you've secured the harness around your dog's chest and back, you simply attach your GoPro camera to the designated mount on the harness. For me this took minutes, and then I was ready to let my dog become a videographer.

GoPro says that the Fetch will "deliver silky smooth video while being tough enough for whatever your pup gets into". While filming, I set the GoPro Hero 10 Black to the highest video stabilization mode (HyperSmooth 4.0 video stabilization), and for the most part, I was impressed at the footage when Remy was running at full speed, ears flapping, tongue lolling. The sturdy, elastic harness stayed in position, as did the camera, although you'll notice the video is at a slight slant in one clip, and that's because I hadn't tightened up the harness straps enough on one side.

So far I've only tested the Fetch harness during local countryside walks in typically miserable British winter weather, but I can't wait to hit the trails in some nearby National Parks while we climb and enjoy the view together. The Fetch's dual mounting points add real versatility, and while my dog's long fur managed to obscure the front camera view, I'm going to experiment with camera angling in future shoots to avoid this. If you find you're getting too much of the harness in your shot with the top mount, it's easy to angle the GoPro upward slightly, or change the angle of view from SuperView (16mm) to Wide (16-34mm).

If you’re a dog owner with a GoPro, and you want to discover a new way to experience walkies, then I recommend trying the GoPro Fetch Dog Harness. The design isn't perfect (I'd have loved some lead attachments so that I didn't have to use a separate collar at the same time) but it’s something you can have a lot of fun with, for under £40/$40.

GoPro subscribers get the Harness for about $19.99/£19.99, which is a bargain for the functionality it offers you. Yes, standard dog harnesses exist – most of which are better suited for general walks. But if your dog is happy and comfortable wearing it, you can’t beat the Fetch Harness for entertainment value. If you work with dogs in a professional capacity and want videos for your marketing or social platforms, it's the best way to get footage with a doggy POV.

If you're not a pet owner, getting any new GoPro mount or mod will let you engage in creative ways with your action cam. Like swimming? Keep your GoPro afloat with The Handler. Or try the Head Strap for documenting epic runs or climbs. As far as our imagination can take us, sometimes we need a little help from the experts to capture a unique perspective on life. As for Remy and me, now that we've had our test run with the GoPro Fetch harness, we're ready for bigger adventures in better weather.