This awesome iPhone XR deal is our fave bargain mobile of Black Friday 2018 so far

This might very well be our favourite mobile phone deal of Black Friday 2018 so far. We hadn't really expected fireworks on the iPhone XR, but retailers proved us very wrong. In a good way!

So here it is, the iPhone XR deal to end iPhone XR deals (for this year, at least). A mere £36 per month for a huuuuuuuuge 100GB data on Vodafone. You can try and play it cool, but we know that you must be struggling to keep the smile off your face.

What's more, retailer Mobile Phones Direct will give you an automatic £45 cashback, too. So rather than a massive upfront spend, you actually end up with money in your pocket. Strange, but true.

There's no point in us waffling on much longer - this iPhone XR deal for Black Friday really speaks for itself.

The best iPhone XR deals of Black Friday 2018:

iPhone XR from Mobile Phones Direct | Vodafone | FREE upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £36pm + £45 cashback

Oh yes! This is the iPhone XR deal we've been waiting for. We really don't need to add much to the headline details. The bills are fair, the upfront cost has disappeared completely and the data allowance is HUGE. There isn't a better iPhone XR deal out there. Total cost over 24 months is £819 (after cashback)

