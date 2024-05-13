Quick! The Apple AirPods Max are down to their lowest price this year at Amazon

The Apple AirPods Max are premium headphones in every way which means they typically command a premium price tag. Not today though, as you can currently buy the Apple AirPods Max at Amazon for $449.99 (was $549).

The AirPods Max rarely hit prices as low as this with the premium cans often hovering around the full price of $549. We saw an all-time low back in August 2022 of $429 but those days seem to be long gone with $449.99 generally the lowest you’ll ever see them. This is the kind of price you’d see around Black Friday or Amazon Prime Day rather than a humble spring day in May.

Saving 18% at Amazon is nothing to be sniffed at here with these being some of the best wireless headphones for Apple fans in particular thanks to being so easy to connect to.

Today's best AirPods Max deal

Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $449.99 at Amazon

The Apple AirPods Max are down to their lowest price this year with a hugely competitive deal at Amazon. The near enough $100 discount makes these premium cans more affordable with no catch. This is the full unadulterated Apple AirPods Max experience with a choice of different colors available if you want to make things more personal for you. Dolby Atmos sound makes them exceptionally good for listening to movies privately, while they also block out environmental noises around you.

The Apple AirPods Max are Apple’s most premium headphones. In our Apple AirPods Max review, we explained how these are the best-sounding headphones we’ve ever tested with them easily being some of the best noise-cancelling headphones around for Apple users.

Audio quality is outstanding with a wide and well-balanced soundstage ensuring nothing is missed. If you have an Apple device, spatial audio proves immersive while Dolby Atmos means that films in particular feel truly captivating aurally.

The Apple AirPods Max may not quite rival a true Dolby Atmos surround setup but as a way of enjoying music and movies privately, it can’t be beaten. These are truly some of the best headphones around, although to reap the most benefit, you’ll need other Apple devices to enjoy features like Siri and make device swapping super simple.

If you’re not entirely sold on the AirPods Max or you have an Android phone, check out the other headphone deals going on. Alternatively, there are plenty of AirPod deals commencing right now as well, while you might even be considering kitting yourself out with one of the Apple Watch deals available today.