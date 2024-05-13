Sennheiser has slashed prices on some of its best headphones for Click Frenzy

Sennheiser has been supplying wonderfully-tuned music to our ears for over 75 years by way of some of the best headphones to ever be released. And so, with that pedigree and experience, you can rest assured that whenever you slip a pair of Sennheisers onto, or into, your ears, you’re going to be getting quality.

And it’s this confidence you can have that makes Sennheiser’s Click Frenzy sale so damn appealing. The German audio gurus have slashed prices on a number of pairs, and we’ve picked out three of our favourites below. You’ll want to be quick though, as these Click Frenzy prices won’t last forever.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 | AU$399.95 AU$209 (save AU$190.95) Sennheiser’s Momentum series of headphones continues to be superb, and the Momentum True Wireless 3 in-ear headphones are one of the best examples. They offer everything you could need or want from a pair of wireless headphones, including great battery life, a number of genuinely useful personalisation features not found on many other pairs from other brands, and Sennheiser’s gorgeous sound. Expect oodles of detail from these diminutive buds along with a healthy dose of low-end bass. Plus, you’ll be able to enjoy your music in isolation from the outside world thanks to some effective active noise cancellation.

Sennheiser AU is a TechRadar preferred partner (What does this mean?)

Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless | AU$259.95 AU$109 (save AU$150.95) The Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless deliver a sound presentation that belies their original price, so this mammoth AU$151 saving from Sennheiser means they really do deserve a spot on your new headphones shortlist. In fact, audio-wise, they’re exceptionally similar to the Momentum True Wireless 3, and both pairs support the superior aptX Adaptive codec for streaming high-resolution audio (just make sure you have both a compatible streaming service and source device to take advantage). It’s fair to say their ANC isn’t quite as effective as the MTW3, and they lose out on around four hours of battery life in total, but if you’re simply looking for an affordable pair of excellent-sounding headphones, with personalisation via a companion app, look no further than the CX Plus True Wireless.

Sennheiser HD 350BT | AU$219.95 AU$99 (save AU$120.95) If you’re someone who prefers the security of an over-ear set of headphones, then Sennheiser HD 350BT are a mighty fine choice. We’re not doing them a disservice when we say they’re a more budget-friendly option within Sennheiser’s line-up, but what you can be sure of is you'll still get Sennheiser’s signature sound. And you’ll get to soak up the sound for as long as you wish, thanks to the lightweight and super comfortable build of this pair of over-ears. They support aptX for higher-quality audio streams and even aptX Low Latency to ensure audio and video play together in harmony for those times you find yourself watching video streams on the likes of YouTube or Netflix. At AU$99, they’re certainly worthy of your attention, and just in case you’re not a fan of all black headphones, they’re available in white for the same price, too.