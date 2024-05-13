Huge $300 discount drops MSI RTX 4060 gaming laptop to Black Friday level price

Gaming laptops with RTX 4060 graphics cards are steadily becoming more affordable which is great news for gamers on the move. Currently, you can buy a MSI Cyborg 15.6-inch gaming laptop at Best Buy for $799.99 (was $1,099.99).

The MSI Cyborg gaming laptop is a great mid-range option for players thanks to it having some strong core specs which makes it perfect for 1080p gaming. From a reputable brand, it’s even better news to see the $300 saving which brings it more in line with non-gaming rigs.

Typically, we see gaming laptops with this kind of specification costing a little more so if you’re looking for a device from the makers of some of the best gaming laptops at an affordable price, the MSI Cyborg is a tempting proposition thanks to this current deal at Best Buy.

Today’s best MSI Cyborg deal

MSI Cyborg gaming laptop: was $1,099.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy

$300 off any gaming laptop is a huge chunk of change to save. It only has 8GB RAM which is a shame but its 12th-generation Intel Core i7-12650H processor still offers great performance and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card means you can play the latest games easily enough. A 15.6-inch full HD screen with 144Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time is just right for portable sessions.

The MSI Cyborg is a pretty stylish looking gaming laptop. It’s not too garish while still having attractive gamer elements like RGB lighting on its keyboard. Such understated delights continue with the rest of the machine. It has slightly older tech with a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor compared to the latest 14th-generation but its graphics card is the latest RTX 40-Series from Nvidia and will be fine to play many games.

Technically minded people may wish to upgrade the 8GB RAM to 16GB further down the line but for now, the MSI Cyborg is a reliable gaming option at this price point. It also has a smooth and responsive screen with its 144Hz refresh rate meaning no need to worry about laggy action unfolding while you play. That stands out from other laptops which tend to lack a screen designed for gaming.

Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, we can’t see many other cheap gaming laptop deals competing with this one. If you’re less interested in the gaming side of things though, it might be a good idea to check out more typical laptop deals as you may get more bang for your buck here.