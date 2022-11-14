Cyber Monday office chair deals 2022: where to find the best prices and what to expect

If you spend your working life in front of a computer screen, then you’ll be aware of the importance of a top-notch office chair – and Cyber Monday is the perfect time to make big savings on your next bit of furniture.

It’s important to get it right because there’s a lot of evidence to suggest that having the best office chair can benefit you and your business in many ways.

If you have an office chair with proper support, loads of adjustment, and impressive ergonomics, you’ll take care of your neck, back, and shoulders. That’s crucial for improving your posture and maintaining your long-term health. It’s not just about keeping you healthy: if you’re comfortable, you will have more energy and be more productive. That’s good for you, your career, and your employer.

That’s great, but anyone looking at an office retailer will know just how expensive a high-quality office chair can be. That’s why waiting for Cyber Monday to make your purchase makes sense.

Cyber Monday 2022 arrives on November 28, but great deals are available throughout the shopping season. That’s why we’ve explored and explained which chairs to buy, where to find the best deals and what you need to remember when you’re looking for bargains. And if you’d like more Cyber Monday deals , head to our hub for information about loads of different product categories.

Cyber Monday was introduced by online retailers who wanted to replicate the in-store sales generated by Black Friday. Still, the two days have become similarly huge online shopping events over the last few years.

Indeed, Adobe’s data (opens in new tab) shows that Cyber Monday sometimes overtakes Black Friday in revenue. In 2021, for instance, Cyber Monday generated more than $10bn in sales – while Black Friday was nearly two billion dollars behind.

There’s also evidence that Cyber Monday is growing faster than any other date across the sales season. Adobe’s Holiday Shopping Forecast (opens in new tab) predicts that Cyber Monday 2022 will experience more year-on-year growth than any other nearby shopping day, with a rise of 5.1%. Adobe reckons that Cyber Monday revenues will cross $11B for the first time.

Cyber Monday is a big deal, and it’s clear that if you hit the shops on the day itself, you’ll find plenty of great offers.

It’s not just about those two days, though. Retailers now start slashing prices from mid-October onwards, and discounts tend to increase in quantity and quality as November progress.

Data from 2021 supports this trend for wider sales periods. In 2021’s computer market, prices hit a low point at the end of October and only rose after Cyber Monday. Electronics prices exhibited a similar trend, and home improvement costs stayed steadily low throughout October and November.

Adobe’s data suggests that the discounts might be even better this year. Because last year’s seasonal sales data didn’t match analyst forecasts, retailers will want to generate even more sales – so they’re likely to offer better deals to coax customers.

If you want to drill even further into data, Adobe found that consumers spent more than 25% of Cyber Monday’s revenue between 7 pm and 11 pm, with traffic peaking at 9 pm. When retailers like Amazon offer hourly deals, checking websites in the evening could be a great option if you want to hunt down cheap, last-minute offers.

How much can I save in a Cyber Monday office chair deal?

Adobe has crunched the numbers from previous Cyber Mondays to find out what you should expect from Cyber Monday in 2022.

The conclusions are quite straightforward. Adobe reckons you’ll generally find discounts at around 15% on top office chairs in October and November. But during the crucial long weekend that includes Cyber Monday, the best discounts will hit a more tempting 32%.

Given that Cyber Monday 2021 and Black Friday 2021 proved a little disappointing, we wouldn’t be surprised to see slightly better discounts as retailers try to stimulate sales.

That being said, office chairs are not the most expensive products, so you should temper your expectations regarding the amount of cash you’ll be saving.

As a rule, anticipate a chair’s price to drop by around 20% - anything beyond that is a bonus. If you want to buy a more affordable and basic office chair that costs $100 or $200, you’ll probably save around $20 or $40. But if you have a higher budget and you’re happy enough to spend $750 on an office chair, you’d get a $150 discount.

If you see a good deal on Cyber Monday, make sure you grab it before it is out. Adobe’s data also shows that the best deals disappear immediately after Cyber Monday – indeed, the firm predicts that those 32% discounts will drop to around 20% throughout December.

3 Pro tips for buying an office chair on Cyber Monday

Do your research first

Cyber Monday can be overwhelming, with hundreds of deals available on every kind of office chair imaginable. If you don’t know what you’re shopping for, it’s easy to get lost and miss discounts altogether.

To avoid that problem, pick some office chair options before browsing. Think about how much you’d like to spend – even with a discount – and list every feature you need from your new chair. You’ll need to cover ergonomics, adjustment options, size, and style.

Once you know what you need from your new office chair, you can select some products to concentrate on during Cyber Monday. Take this advice, and you will do a better job of spotting the best deals on products that are relevant.

Be thorough

If you want the best office chair deal on Cyber Monday, you should go further than picking out the chair you’d like to buy.

Set up email alerts for price drops on your chair of choice, and check different retailers to spot the best prices. Also, remember that companies with similar prices often offer extra incentives to sweeten the deal – so take advantage if you see free gifts or extra gear from a particular outlet.

If you can get to a physical store to try out your chair of choice, make the trip: you might use the chair in person and find it unsuitable.

Also, remember that manufacturers usually have wide product ranges. You may find that one of their cheaper office chairs has most of the features you need at a lower price. Similarly, some research might reveal that last year’s models include many of the same options for less, too – take advantage of buying a year behind the curve.

Be patient

Even with Cyber Monday coming soon, buying your office chair of choice can be tempting if you see it on offer before the big day.

If that happens, though, stay strong. While you may have seen a great deal in early November, Adobe’s data proves that better discounts usually come on Cyber Monday.

If you can’t resist buying, consider keeping the product boxed up until Cyber Monday has been and gone. You can return the product for a refund if you spot it at a lower price.

3 Best office chairs to consider

Branch Verve Stunning style and top-notch comfort levels Dimensions: 27 x 27 x 37 - 41in / 69 x 69 x 104cm | Seat height: 16.5 - 20.5in / 42 - 52cm | Maximum load: 300lb / 136kg $549 (opens in new tab) at Branch (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Fantastic comfort Great looking design Ideal for smaller users Not suitable for people over 6ft 5in / 196cm Expensive Cats can scratch covering

The Branch Verve has won awards for its design, and you’ll understand why if you look at this admittedly pricey product: it looks brilliant, with clean lines, gentle curves, and a stylish aesthetic that’ll attract admiring glances in any office.

The superb design is paired with fantastic build quality, so it should last for years without complaints. It’s available in three colors, too, including a striking Coral shade.

The Verve doesn’t skimp on the practicalities. It has six different adjustment options, including a superb lumbar rest, 3D armrests and loads of height movement. The adjustments are easy to make – not always a given on an office chair. It’s very comfortable, and only the tallest people won’t enjoy sitting here. Bear in mind that cats can easily scratch the material.

Even for cat owners, though, we’d recommend the Branch Verve. It’s comfortable, robust, adjustable, and stylish, so it’s a top-notch option if you want a high-quality office chair.

Read our full Branch Verve Review

Flexispot BS9 Oka Flexi-Chair A pleasingly low price for a high-quality office chair Dimensions: 27 x 20.5 x 43in / 69 x 52 x 110cm | Seat height: 17.5 - 21in / 44.5 - 53.5cm | Maximum load: 265lb / 120kg Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Cheaper than many others Good comfort and support Easy to build No headrest Some missing adjustment

It’s easy to assume that a high-quality office chair won’t leave you with much change from $1000, but that’s not always the case – the Flexispot BS9 only costs $299.

Despite that low price, it’s got an impressive array of functional features. You can adjust the backrest and change the chair’s height, and lumbar support is included. It’s extremely comfortable and easy to build – it took us less than an hour and the instruction booklet explains it all in just four steps.

The BS9 is made from a breathable mesh, which makes it more comfortable and easier to clean, and it has impressive built quality.

At this price, though, there are compromises. You don’t get much armrest movement, the bright orange color might put people off, and other chairs have larger maximum weight limits.

For many people, those issues won’t be problematic. The BS9 is an excellent choice if you want comfort and effective design on a reasonably tight budget.

Read our full Flexi-Chair Oka BS9 review

There aren’t many office chairs that are quite as customizable as the X-Chair X2. If you buy this product you can pick between four mesh fabrics, two seat widths and different wheels, and you can specify armrests and footrests. It’s even possible to add heating, cooling and massaging elements to the chair itself.

It’s a stunning array of customization options, and the chair itself matches that versatility. It’s got great adjustment ability from its armrests, lumbar support and backrest, and it’s easy to build. The chair allows users to recline fully, it’s consistently comfortable, and the fully meshed construction means that the chair is cooler than most and easy to clean.

This premium product is comfortable and sturdy, and the huge number of customization options make it infinitely customizable too – but be aware that the price can increase quickly if you start to tweak the product before buying.

Read our full X-Chair X2 K-Sport Mesh Management Chair review