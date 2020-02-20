Black Friday laptop deals 2020: top deals we expect to see

What are the best Black Friday laptop deals we can expect on Black Friday 2020?

That's the question we've set out to answer in this guide. Although Black Friday 2020 isn't arriving any time soon - we expect to go live towards the end of November, as usual, it's never too early to think about how you can nab the best Black Friday laptop deals. The more prepared you are, the easier you'll find it when Black Friday does roll around.

So, how can we predict what the best Black Friday 2020 laptop deals will be when we're so far away from the day itself? Well, we can take a look at the kind of laptop deals we saw last year.

Black Friday 2019 saw laptop deals on some of the best laptops in the world, and we have a suspicion that we'll see the same in 2020.

So, expect great Black Friday laptop deals for the likes of the Dell XPS 13, as well as the best HP laptops, the best Asus laptops and the best Acer laptops as well.

We should even see some brilliant deals on MacBooks as well, like the MacBook Pro 13-inch.

As with last year, the best Black Friday laptop deals will include the best Chromebooks, best Ultrabooks and best gaming laptops as well.

For a better idea of what you can expect, check out the best Black Friday laptop deals that went live in 2019.

The best Black Friday laptop deals from last year

US deals

Samsung Chromebook 3: $159 $99 at Walmart

This brilliant Chromebook from Samsung got an early Black Friday price cut from Walmart, dropping it to just $99. Chromebooks like this one are great affordable laptops for students.

Acer Aspire 1 15.6-inch laptop: $249 $149 at Walmart

This was one of the cheapest laptops Walmart sold, though unlike some of its sub-$100 laptops, this is actually worth getting. Acer has made a very good budget laptop, and while the specs aren't amazing, it's fine for doing a spot of web browsing on.

Acer Aspire 5: $349 $259.99 at Amazon

The Acer Aspire 5 isn't the most powerful piece of kit on the market, but it doesn't need to be. For just $260 on Black Friday 2019, you were able to get a stylish laptop that can get you through everyday computing tasks like checking email and cruising through Facebook.

HP 15 Pale Gold 15.6-inch laptop: $599.99 $379 at Walmart

This wass another great Walmart laptop deal for Black Friday, with the retailer knocking a hefty amount off this powerful laptop with 8Gb RAM, Intel Core i5 processor and a speedy 256GB SSD. It also has a long battery life of up to 12 hours.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Core i3, 8GB, 128GB: $959 $599 at Best Buy

This is the entry-level version of Microsoft’s 2-in-1 with a 10th-gen Core i3 processor in the platinum color (silver by any other name) bundled with the Type Cover which comes in black. You were able to get $360 knocked off the price on Black Friday 2019.

Asus ROG Strix gaming laptop: $1,299 $899 at Walmart

If you're after a gaming laptop, then this is was an incredible deal from Walmart, which knocked a huge $400 off the price of this mid-range beast. You get a 9th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti and a 512GB SSD.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus S GX701: $3,299 $2,497.87 at Amazon

Gaming laptops are expensive, especially when they're thin and light like the Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701. This portable gaming machine is packed with RTX 2080 graphics and a 1TB SSD so you can store all your favorite games. On Black Friday, the price was cut by $800.

MacBook Pro 15-inch (2019) 256GB $2,399 $1,999 at B&H

This MacBook got a $400 price cut, with a 256GB SSD with a 9th generation i7 processor and 16GB of RAM. If you're looking for a MacBook with above-average punch but don't want to be floored by the prices of the higher range configurations, this would have been the deal for you.



UK deals

Dell Inspiron 15 3000, AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM: £599 £399 at Currys

UK readers were able to save a huge £200 off this great all-round laptop from Dell. With an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD, this is a top laptop for day-to-day use. At this impressively low price, it's also more tempting than ever.

Lenovo IdeaPad S145-15IWL Intel Core i75, 8GB RAM: £529 £399 at Currys

While there was a cheaper model of the IdeaPad S14 on sale for Curry's Black Friday event, it only comes with 4GB of RAM, which we think is a bit too low for most people, so go for this version instead. It ups the RAM to 8GB, has a Intel Core i5 processor and 256GB SSD for £130 off.

Lenovo Yoga 730 Core i5 1080p: £899.99 £649.97 at eBuyer

You were able to save over £200 on this brilliant convertible laptop that allows the screen to be flipped back and used like a tablet. This model comes with an Intel Core i5-8265U processor, 1080p display, 256GB SSD and 8GB RAM.

Surface Pro 7 i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD and TypeCover: £923 £699 at Microsoft

Build this bundle with a Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD and select a TypeCover and you would save £224 on a Surface Pro 7.

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, GTX 1650: £918.99 £699 at Dell

With a price cut of £219, the Dell G3 15 was one of the best budget gaming laptops on sale on Black Friday. It's great for playing games at medium settings.



Asus ROG Zephyrus G GA502DU 15.6-inch gaming laptop: £1,199.99 £929 at Amazon

This slimline Asus laptop got a £270 price cut, dropping it below a grand. For the money you got an Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti GPU, AMD Ryzen R7-3750H processor and 8GB RAM.

Apple Macbook Air 13.3-inch: £1,299 £1,149 at John Lewis

John Lewis cut the price of a modern Macbook Air by £150, but if you factor in the addition of a 2-year guarantee, you're more than getting your money's worth with this deal. This laptop has a great design, impressive battery life and good-looking screen.



Dell XPS 13 Core i7, 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM, 4K display: £1,818.99 £1,799 at Dell

This deal got you a Dell XPS 13, knocking £269 off the asking price on Black Friday. This was one of the most powerful laptops on sale.

How to find the best Black Friday laptop deals in 2020

Laptops in 2020 have these shiny exteriors that attract a lot of attention, built with beautiful aluminum and magnesium alloys, high resolution displays and trackpads that are way bigger than they really need to be. But, it's what's inside that counts.

When you're browsing through all the Black Friday laptop deals, you should be aware that a lot of laptop manufacturers and retailers are trying to get rid of old stock. You'll see a laptop deal that cuts a huge chunk off the original price, only to find that it has a processor that's three years old. That's not necessarily a dealbreaker – even with an Intel Core i7-7500U, you should be able to get some work done.

Either way, just keep in mind the current generations of laptop hardware. Intel processors should have either a 10 in front of their model number – like the Intel Core i7-10710U. However, 8th-generation processors should still be able to get the job done. Don't buy a 7th-generation Intel Core processor unless it's a seriously deep discount, and you should be prepared for some dated performance.

If you're buying a gaming laptop, you should aim for one with a current-generation Nvidia GPU, too. The Nvidia GeForce 20-series graphics chips are the current top-end, and will let you power ray-tracing in games. However, there is the GTX 1660 Ti and GTX 1650 in laptops that will be able to power through your PC games at 1080p. Then, in Ultrabooks, you'll find an Nvidia GeForce MX250, which isn't great at games, but works wonders for pro apps you'll use on the road.

Still, you might find a great deal on a laptop with an Nvidia 10-series GPU, just keep in mind that it's the last-generation model.

Finally, a lot of Black Friday laptop deals will try to sell you a laptop without enough RAM. As a general rule of thumb, you should shoot for at least 8GB of RAM on a Windows laptop, and 16GB if you plan on doing any heavy work on it. If you're buying one of the best Chromebooks, you can get away with 4GB, but even there 8GB is definitely a boon.

And, if this is too much to take in, just keep this page bookmarked. We'll browse through the Black Friday laptop deals that pop up, and we'll update this page with the best of the best. We use all kinds of different laptops every day, so you can trust that you'll get a laptop that's worth your time and money.