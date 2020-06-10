The best resistance band and dumbbell deals 2020

Dumbbells and resistance bands can really make a difference to your home workouts, which is particularly important when you can't get to a gym. They xan be tough to find though, with many retailers running out of stock entirely, or only having a few left in stock, and it can be tough to know which ones to pick.

Thankfully though, there are still some great options around if you know where to look. We've spoken to a professional personal trainer to get her advice on what to look for, and gathered together a roundup of the very best deals available right now.

How to buy resistance bands and dumbbells

We spoke to Olivia Neely, personal trainer at Starks Fitness (currently sharing home workout videos at starksfitnessgym on Instagram and offering free nutrition plans to NHS staff). She gives the following advice to help you make the right decision when shopping for dumbbells and resistance bands: "What with demand being so high, it’s becoming increasingly more difficult to buy home workout equipment at a realistic price. That said, it’s not impossible, we just need to be a bit savvier with our purchase choice and to buy a product that offers a variation of usage.

"My must-have for resistance training would be a resistance band and a pair of dumbbells. Both pieces of equipment are incredibly versatile, and you’ll be sure to get an effective full body workout. They even work perfectly as a pair. As always, there’s a few options to consider, so here’s some tips to aid your purchase."

Resistance bands: which one?

As Neely explains, there are so many types of resistance bands available, making a decision can feel daunting. "It can be a mind field deciding which band is the best one to purchase," she says. "Booty bands, full body bands, bands with handles, the list goes on.

"The purpose of ‘booty’ bands is in the name, these smaller bands are used to work the lower body and add resistance to your glute and leg exercises.

"Full body bands are usually thinner and longer to allow you to work on upper body strength as well as some lower body exercises.

"Both are inexpensive and are widely available online (delivery time may be your main obstacle) so it would be worthwhile building a collection."

Dumbbells: how to beat the hefty price tag

Dumbbells are tricky to find at the moment, so it's important not to jump on the first set you see. "This widely sought-after equipment can prove a difficult find since lockdown began," says Neely. "What was an affordable addition to your home workout kit has seen sales rocket and now, so has the price tag. It’s no surprise why, as they not only sit neatly in the corner of the room, you can also use them with almost every exercise."

"Prices ranges depending on the weight of the kit, and the average 5-10kg weight is often not available. So, what can you do?

"Consider buying a lower weight and a full body resistance band (with or without handles). Using the two together offers added resistance, making those 2kg weights feel a whole lot heavier. You can also use methods such as increasing reps, sets, tempo and lessen your rest time to increase the burn even further."

The best resistance band deals in the US

Tribe resistance bands set | $99.99 $54.99 at Amazon

This set of full-body resistance bands is a great deal at Amazon right now, and includes not only give color-coded tube bands with varying levels of resistance, but a pair of large cushioned handles, ankle/wrist straps, and a door anchor as well. You can stack multiple bands for a tougher workout, too.

Resistance bands for legs and butt | $22.99 $20.99 at Amazon

While booty bands made of rubber are the more affordable, they can sometimes roll and fold when you're doing leg raises and squats. If that's a concern, this set of three cloth bands should stay nicely in place, and are a great deal at Amazon right now.



Black Mountain Products bands | $12.98 at Walmart

This set of three booty bands includes three resistance levels, and comes complete with a door anchor, carry bag (for when lockdown lifts) and a starter guide. The bands are 99% latex free rubber, and are great for getting even more from your lower body exercises.

Gradient Fitness stretch strap | $15.99 at Walmart

This extra-long full body band has multiple loops all the way along, so you can choose the right one for the exercise you want to perform, and for your height. It has neoprene padded handles to protect your hands (a welcome addition) and is super affordable.

Booty Glute cloth hip bands | $22.99 at Walmart

If you're allergic to the latex in most rubber resistance bands, this pair of cloth booty bands might be the perfect solution. They're extra strong too, and are designed to prevent slipping and rolling. A little more expensive than similar rubber resistance bands, but worth it.

The best resistance band deals in the UK

Theraband resistance bands | from £2.61 at Amazon

The choice of many professional physiotherapists, Theraband offers a huge choice of full-body resistance bands to buy individually so you can build up a collection that suits you. They are a long strip rather than a circular band, giving you plenty of workout options, and are thin but surprisingly tough.



Opti Hip resistance bands | £14.99 at Argos

A pair of elastic booty bands that will enhance your lower body workouts without slipping or rolling, this pack includes bands in two sizes (14 inches and 16 inches), making them ideal for different lower body workouts.

Gaiam Restore kit | £17.49 at John Lewis

This set of three resistance bands is designed for upper and full-body workouts. Each band is a strap rather than a loop, making them a particularly good choice for working on shoulder flexibility. There's an exercise guide included to help you get started.

Fitbeast resistance bands set | £42.99 £33.99 at Amazon

A great set for full-body workouts including five tubular bands offering different levels of resistance, plus ankle straps, a door anchor and soft handles for upper body exercises - all with a handy carry bag. The price is impressive, too.

The best dumbbell deals in the US

Amazon Basics vinyl dumbbells | $27.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for something heavier, Amazon Basics has you covered. These simple dumbbells are in stock, and available in 2lb, 10lb, 15lb or 20lb versions. The vinyl covering helps stop them slipping, and the shape prevents accidental rolling.

AmazonBasics Neoprene dumbbells | $43.49 at Amazon

You'll be hard pressed to find a good quality dumbbell set at a better price than this. This 32lb set includes a pair of each 3lb, 5lb and 8lb weights, making it a solid choice for a beginner looking to improve their strength at home.

BalanceFrom GoFit 50lb dumbbells | $99.99 at Amazon

A set of three pairs of dumbbells, complete with a stand for storage. This all-purpose set includes two 5lb, 10lb and 15lb weights, but lighter versions are available too. With a soft neoprene coating for extra grip. The set is also available from Walmart for the same price if you'd rather order for pickup.

The best dumbbell deals in the UK

Body Power dumbbells | £4.99 at Fitness Superstore

Fitness Superstore is the best place to grab a set of dumbbells right now, with an impressive range still in stock. These 1kg neoprene-coated weights are ergonomically designed and remarkably affordable. Yes, that price is for the pair.

Body Power rubber dumbbells | £10.99 at Fitness Superstore

A robust pair of 2kg dumbbells at a very reasonable price. The rubber casing stops them clanking against your floor, and won't crack or fade over time. Despite their low price, these dumbbells are tough enough for commercial gyms, so they should serve you well for years.

Yaheetech Adjustable Dumbbells | £129.99 £115.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a dumbbell set that won't take up too much space, this adjustable pair could be ideal. It comes with 16 weight plates (a total of 30kg) that can be used individually or combined, and secured with star lock collars for easy and safe adjustment.

