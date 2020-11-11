The best holiday cards 2020: get personalized photo Christmas cards online

We don't know how we got here, but some how a look at the calendar confirms that it's November 2020! One of the weirdest years in living memory is hurtling to its climax - and that must mean it's time to start warming hearts with holiday cards.

Seasonal greetings can really make somebody's day when they're given that personalized touch. But which is the best holiday photo card service to use?

These days we have the full freedom to add a personal feel to what we send, photo cards are now what it's all about and no longer do you have to settle for generic images of jolly, white-bearded dudes and giant trees adorned in lights. Add in your face, your family, even the cat, to give the lucky recipient a more loved, personal touch.

Sending personalized holiday cards is a trend that has has caught on fast and there are now lots of services out there. So which is the best for you? You need speed, quality and a decent price, to name but a few features to look out for.

We've taken the work out of narrowing down the best so you can focus on the other jobs on your list. Here are the best holiday card services online right now.

Mixbook is the #1 best holiday card service

Happy holidays - Mixbook tops our 'nice list' for personalized photo gifts this Christmas. It hits all the marks described above, delivering a quality product at rapid speed and all for a decent price. You can't go far wrong with holiday cards from Mixbook... just don't leave it too late!

Holiday cards: the best services this Christmas

(Image credit: Mixbook)

1. Mixbook Top quality prints and prices for the holidays Standard shipping time: 3-10 days | Templates: 370+ | Extra features: App support Mixbook - Photo cards from $0.69 Visit Site at Mixbook High quality prints Easy to use building Huge number of options Cards could be thicker

Mixbook takes the top spot as the best holiday cards service you can use this holiday season. It not only offers a high quality service, with top notch printing, but it does so while keeping the price reasonable. A tough combination to top, yet it adds more with its huge array of customizable templates to get started from, which makes whipping up the ideal Christmas card a snowy breeze.

The photos themselves are not only crisp and clear but also boast bright, punchy colors and fine detail. All that is important if you're going for a classical seasonal card with lots of white on white with snow and ice, where dynamic definition is important.

Mixbook often has a 50% off introductory offer which allows you to try this without committing to spending too much. Not that your appreciative and impressed card recipient will be aware of that, of course!

Mixbook is also our best photo book chart. So if the holiday cards hit the spot this Christmas, you may want to try this offering over the rest of the year for other events as well.

(Image credit: Simply to Impress)

2. Simply to Impress Gorgeous photo cards for the holidays Standard shipping time: 2 days | Templates: 1,600+ | Extra features: Great customer service Simply to Impress - Photo cards $0.60 Visit Site at Simply To Impress Lovely looking cards Fast delivery times Great mix of options Needs more customization options

Simply to Impress is all about offering the best quality holiday cards. It does this by keeping the options minimal so you're not bombarded with choices and expected to make lots of customizations. The result is more focus on quality giving you the ultimate end result. And, of course, also leaving you more time for holidays planning.

That said, there's a frankly astonishing array of templates to pick from. Once you start adding the personal touch you'll be sure to find yourself with a professional quality card that also has the warmth of a gift from the heart. Cards are thick with five finishes to the premium prints.

Another big pull here is that on standard delivery you can have your photo card at its destination in as little as two business days. So while this might not offer the customization options of Mixbook, it will help on speed for any last minute needs. There is also a great customer service from Simply To Impress, making this ideal for even the less technologically minded.

(Image credit: Artifact Uprising)

Artifact Uprising holiday cards certainly aren't cheap but then that's evident from the end result. This a premium, super high quality, luxurious photo print service that will enhance every snowflake on your holiday photo card.

There are plenty of templates on offer, with over 100 in the Christmas section alone. But just don't expect to do a lot of customization as they are quite rigid, letting you drop in a photo and change the text only, in many cases. But since these are designed to a very high standard it's probably best to stuck with what you're given, adding in customizations to make it your own.

The medium weight matte card stock is the most reasonably priced and offers a quality finish with colourful, sharp and dynamic images. This also offer a high quality photo calendar and photo book services, if you're looking to bundle more in with your card-based gifting this season.

4. Snapfish Super affordable seasonal photo cards Standard shipping time: 3-10 days | Templates: 1,000+ | Extra features: Collect in store Snapfish - Photo cards from $0.30 Visit Site at Snapfish Affordable Instore collection possible Delivery times Needs more options

Snapfish is a big name in photo printing, meaning it's got some pretty special features it has developed with its many years of experience. That means you can not only get photo cards delivered for the holidays but can also collect them in store thanks to partnerships with CVS and Walgreens. A rare offering indeed.

This big name, big brand also means you can make big savings. Prices are decent anyway but if you buy in bulk you'll save even more.

While there are over 1,000 different templates available, beyond just holiday cards, they're not as customizable as some services and the quality also isn't as a good. So you can expect to put in a bit more effort for the software side of things and get a poorer end result than some services, but still plenty good for the price.

(Image credit: Vistaprint)

5. Vistaprint Affordable, easy to use holiday card maker Standard shipping time: 3-10 days | Templates: 2,880+ | Extra features: Silver and gold foil finishes Vistaprint - Photo cards from $0.42 Visit Site at Vistaprint USA Lots of templates to pick from Affordable pricing Easy to use software Print quality lacking Fixed templates

Vistaprint has a huge library of template holiday cards to pick from and once you settle on your favorite Christmas option, it's easy to customize. On top of that it's also very affordable and has higher end options like silver and gold foil finishes – ideal for the holiday season.

What's lacking is the print quality that you'll find on many of the other services. It's also not got a great deal of customization options, largely keeping you to a set design that you fill in. Of course this simplicity could be also seen as a positive.

The many card options, decent delivery times and good customer service all help Vistaprint make our top holiday photo card services list as a great option for this season's personalized holiday greetings.

Holiday cards FAQ

What service has the best holiday cards In our view, there's one hands down winner and that's Mixbook. It somehow seems to pull off a rather clever trick - it supplies top quality holiday cards, at a reasonable price, and has very easy-to-use software to get you started. And if you're really looking to impress somebody special, then get yourself over to Artifact Uprising. Yes, it's a little bit pricier, but its prestige holiday cards are worth the extra few cents.

Where can I get cheap holiday cards? We know, we know... you're so popular that you have dozens... nay, hundreds of holiday cards to send this year! And the price can soon mount up. Luckily our #1 pick Mixbook is also an excellent value option, and the more the order the better priced it becomes. If you want to go cheaper still, then we recommend Snapfish as a super affordable option.

How to make the perfect holiday card Whichever holiday card service you settle on, you're going to need your own photos. Many will allow you to upload what you've got right there from your smartphone, as you use the service in a browser window or via an app. Lots also allow you to pull in pics from social media sites like Facebook. That leaves you to decide a few key factors, like words, font types in some cases and the finish. Lots of services now offer silver and gold foil finishes – get these right with your design and it can add a magical feel that really helps your card get that holidays pop. All these services make it easy to send a personalized holiday greetings card. The main thing you need to do is just make sure you get it there on time.

When should I order holiday cards? With the 101 other things you have to do to prepare for the holidays, there's no point in delaying. That's especially the case if you know you'll want to trawl through the many templates these services offer and make your holiday cards just so. We'd recommend getting them designed and ordered sooner rather than later. That then let's you have greater control of when to send them out in that sweet spot once Thanksgiving is over with.

