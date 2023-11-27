These are my 5 favorite Cyber Monday Bluetooth speaker deals for under $100

Bluetooth speakers make up some of the best Cyber Monday deals we've found so far but they can range in price by a lot, especially when looking at the larger sized boom boxes, which is why we've made this roundup of five of our favorites that are selling for under $100 / £100 this sales season.

We review a lot of portable speakers here at TechRadar, so we've made sure to only include the best Bluetooth speakers we've tested to make sure you're getting all the top features, from long battery life to big room-filling sound.

Tribit Stormbox Micro 2: was $79.99 now $47.99 at Amazon

In our Tribit Stormbox Micro 2 review, we went as far to say that this is the "best-sounding and most fully-featured mini Bluetooth speaker we've had the pleasure of testing", so it's probably no surprise that any saving on this budget speaker would catch our attention. Amazon is offering 40% off the Stormbox Micro 2, which brings it back down to its lower ever price, making this a fantastic price for this speaker.

UE Wonderboom 3: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Best Buy

This is one of the most iconic portable speakers, thanks to its tough, fun design and solid sound quality. While we noted in our UE Wonderboom 3 review that it hasn't changed much from its predecessor, it remains our top choice for anyone looking for the best all rounder, especially given that previous models have been discontinued. This is the lowest price we've ever seen the Wonderboom 3 so we wouldn't wait to snap it up.

Cleer Audio Scene: was $99.99 now $79.99 at Amazon

Our favorite mid-range Bluetooth speaker with an aux-in is on sale this Cyber Monday, which means this has become a lot better value even if the discount is only 20%. It applies to both color options though, so no matter whether you have a preference for gray or red you'll be able to get this top deal.

JBL Flip 6: was $129.95 now $89 at Amazon

Curiously, it's only the gray, black and camouglage colored models that are selling for an extra $0.95 – the rest of the colors in the range are available for this new low price. To be clear, that it isn't a lot more though so if you do have a preference then we would suggest picking up this 32% saving. JBL's Flip 6 is the best mid-range Bluetooth speaker we've reviewed, mainly for its straightforward no fuss approach – it sounds great, is built solid and at this low price makes it even better value.

Marshall Emberton: was $169.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

This is the best discount we've found for this stylish looking speaker that's available right now. Amazon is currently offering a solid saving with this 41% discount as it marks the lowest price we've ever seen it. We gave it four stars in our Marshall Emberton review, highlighting its strong battery life of 20 hours and waterproof rating as two standout features.

Sony SRS-XB13: was £55 now £38.80 at Amazon

As we noted in our Sony SRS-XB13 review, this Bluetooth speaker was already reasonably priced and while we didn't rate it too highly, now that it is selling for a 29% discount, we can't help but reconsider the value offering here. It's waterproof, has 16 hours of battery life, a USB-C charging port and you can stereo pair two together, making it a fantastic stocking filler for friends and family.

Tribit Stormbox Micro 2: was £59.99 now £47.98 at Amazon

In our Tribit Stormbox Micro 2 review, we went as far to say that this is the "best-sounding and most fully-featured mini Bluetooth speaker we've had the pleasure of testing", so it's probably no surprise that any saving on this budget speaker would catch our attention. Amazon is offering 20% off the Stormbox Micro 2, making this a fantastic price for this speaker.

UE Wonderboom 3: was £89.99 now £69.99 at Best Buy

This is one of the most iconic portable speakers, thanks to its tough, fun design and solid sound quality. While we noted in our UE Wonderboom 3 review that it hasn't changed much from its predecessor, it remains our top choice for anyone looking for the best all rounder, especially given that previous models have been discontinued. This is the lowest price we've ever seen the Wonderboom 3 so we wouldn't wait to snap it up.

Marshall Willen: was £99.99 now £74.99 at Amazon

We haven't reviewed this Bluetooth speaker ourselves, but have had the chance to listen to it and for its size, we think it's a great sounding speaker. Released in October 2022, it offers 15 hours of battery life, and is both water and dust resistant with its IP67 rating. It's Marshall's smallest speaker, which makes it one of the most stylish looking at this size. It's now selling for 25% off this Cyber Monday, which is its lowest price ever.

JBL Flip 6: was £129.99 now £89 at Amazon

One of the most popular speakers around, and deservedly so. It sounds impactful, it's well-built and solid, and is overall great quality for this kind of price, especially now that its hit it lowest ever price. Amazon is offering a 32% discount on the black model, making our best rated mid-range Bluetooth speaker even better value. Although, be aware that this saving is only available for one model (the black color), the rest of the colors in the range have varying prices.

