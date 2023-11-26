Cyber Monday Bluetooth speaker deals live: today's best early sales

If you're looking for Cyber Monday Bluetooth speaker deals, then you're in luck. We have all the best early offers at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart in the US or Currys and Argos in the UK; we've got a Cyber Monday Bluetooth speaker deal for you. Below, we've rounded up the best discounts we can find on our favorite Bluetooth speakers from around the web.

A lot of the best Bluetooth speakers, such as the UE Wonderboom 3, JBL Flip 6, and Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Gen), have seen steep discounts, making these some of the best Cyber Monday deals we've spotted this sales season.

We've been keeping an eye on Bluetooth speaker prices all year round, so you can trust us to only include the real bargains here. We've also made note if any deal isn't actually its lowest ever price, but you'll be pleased to hear that a lot of them have been discounted to record lows to make way for newer models. Keep this page bookmarked for all the latest.

Cyber Monday Bluetooth speakers sales (US)

Sonos Roam: was $179 now $134 at Sonos

When Sonos makes a truly portable speaker that not only plays nice with your multi-room audio setup but also brings Bluetooth the party, you know you're onto a winner. And although it might have seemed a little steep at its regular MSRP, this money is far more palatable – and it's never been as cheap as this to date. Clarity? Of course: earlier this year, Sonos dropped it briefly to $134, so you're matching its lowest price as long as you buy between November 17 and 27, which is how long Sonos' sale lasts.

UE Wonderboom 3: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon plus $10 credit

This is one of the most iconic portable speakers, thanks to its tough, fun design and solid sound quality. While we noted in our UE Wonderboom 3 review that it hasn't changed much from its predecessor, it remains our top choice for anyone looking for the best all rounder, especially given that previous models have been discontinued. This is the lowest price we've ever seen the Wonderboom 3 so we wouldn't wait to snap it up. We're also recommending that you buy it through Amazon as you'll get $10 credit to put towards another item.

Marshall Emberton: was $169.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

This is the best discount we've found for this stylish looking speaker that's available right now. Amazon is currently offering a solid saving with this 41% discount as it marks the lowest price we've ever seen it. We gave it four stars in our Marshall Emberton review, highlighting its strong battery life of 20 hours and waterproof rating as two standout features.

JBL Flip 6: was $129.95 now $89 at Amazon

Curiously, it's only the gray colored model that is selling for an extra $0.95 – the rest of the colors in the range are available for this new low price. To be clear, that it isn't a lot more though so if you do have a preference for the gray color then we would suggest picking up this 32% saving. JBL's Flip 6 is the best mid-range Bluetooth speaker we've reviewed, mainly for its straightforward no fuss approach – it sounds great, is built solid and at this low price makes it even better value.

JBL Charge 5: was $139.99 now $119.95 at Walmart

It may not seem like a big discount but it is the cheapest price we've ever found the Charge 5. This same 33% saving is also available at Best Buy and Amazon, which makes it a great Cyber Monday deal to take advantage of. We gave it four and a half stars in our JBL Charge 5 review and rate as the best Bluetooth speaker you can buy right now for its reverse charging feature and sound quality.

Tribit Stormbox Micro 2: was $79.99 now $47.99 at Amazon

In our Tribit Stormbox Micro 2 review, we went as far to say that this is the "best-sounding and most fully-featured mini Bluetooth speaker we've had the pleasure of testing", so it's probably no surprise that any saving on this budget speaker would catch our attention. Amazon is offering 40% off the Stormbox Micro 2, which is the lowest ever price we've ever seen, making this a Cyber Monday deal you won't want to miss.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Gen): was $250 now $179 at Amazon

Our favorite sounding Bluetooth speaker, the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) is finally on sale! While it's not the cheapest to begin with, this 28% saving makes it a lot more attractive in our eyes. Although, you won't find this discount on all the colors. This is only available for the green option – but in our opinion this is the better color.

Bose SoundLink Flex: was $149 now $119 at Amazon

The Bose SoundLink Flex was already a great value Bluetooth speaker when we first tested it. With 12 hours of battery life, a rugged yet light build and big room-filling sound, we thought it was worth four stars then but now that it's down to its lowest ever price, we think this 28% saving is a great Cyber Monday deal to take advantage of.

Cleer Audio Scene: was $99.99 now $79.99 at Amazon

Our favorite mid-range Bluetooth speaker with an aux-in is on sale this Cyber Monday, which means this has become a lot better value even if the discount is only 20%. It applies to both color options though, so no matter whether you have a preference for gray or red you'll be able to get this top deal.

Tribit StormBox Blast: was $199.99 now $155.98 at Amazon

This is the lowest price we've ever seen our favorite Bluetooth speaker for parties, so this 22% saving is a great deal to advantage of. You're getting big sound with a lot oomph as well as party lights to boot. It's a fun speaker that sounds great, with plenty of bass. Just what you need to get any party going.

Cyber Monday Bluetooth speakers sales (UK)

Sonos Roam SL: was £159 now £119 at Sonos

As the One SL is to the One, Roam SL is to the Roam: the same solution (i.e. a portable Bluetooth and Wi-Fi enabled speaker) but no mics and thus no built-in voice assistant support, although it'll tag along if you've got voice control elsewhere in your Sonos setup. And this £40 saving is a huge discount; equalling its lowest-seen price during last year's Cyber Monday extravaganza. Remember to get your buying done between November 17 – 27 though.

Sonos Roam: was £179 now £134 at Sonos

The same great saving for the best Bluetooth speaker we've ever tested is also available for those in the UK, straight from Sonos' own website. You can also find the same deals available at retailers like Amazon and Argos. To help with this decision, don't forget you're getting a powerful sound, rugged design, excellent connectivity feature and smart home control with other Sonos speakers.

JBL Flip 6: was £129.99 now £89 at Amazon

One of the most popular speakers around, and deservedly so. It sounds impactful, it's well-built and solid, and is overall great quality for this kind of price, especially now that its hit it lowest ever price. Amazon is offering a 32% discount on the black model, making our best rated mid-range Bluetooth speaker even better value. Although, be aware that this saving is only available for one model, the rest of the colors in the range have varying prices.

Sonos Move: was £399 now £279 at Amazon

Given that Sonos has since upgraded its first ever portable speaker, the original Move, which we gave four and a half stars in our Sonos Move review, is still a great option for anyone looking for big room-filling sound. It has a premium price tag but with this 32% saving for the white model (the black one is £7.50 more, you're getting a lot of bang for your buck. This is also the cheapest we've seen it online in the UK, with Currys and John Lewis currently selling it for £299.

Bose SoundLink Flex: was £149 now £119 at Currys

When we first reviewed the Bose SoundLink Flex, we said that it was "relatively affordable" but now that it has hit its lowest ever price, it's even more of a bargain Bluetooth speaker. You're getting a reasonable 12 hours of battery life, extreme portability with its compact lightness and big sound with great rhythms and tempos. All in all, the SoundLink Flex has got a lot going for it, especially with this £30 saving, which brings it down to its lowest ever price.

Marshall Emberton: was £149.99 now £112.21 at Amazon

Not only are you getting a strong battery life of 20 hours and a rugged waterproof shell, but great sound from the Marshall Emberton, which we gave four stars to under review. We had expected a bit more features for the price though, so given that it is now selling for close to 25% off, we think its value proposition is even better, especially given that this is the lowest ever price we've ever seen it hit.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Gen): was £239 now £159 at Amazon

We're big fans of this Danish high-end audio company. In our Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) review, we rated the Beosound A1 as the best sounding Bluetooth speaker you can buy, and this is effectively the cheapest it's ever been. Although, take note: this saving is only available for two color options – the gorgeous forest green (our personal favorite) and the black.

Sony SRS-XB13: was £55 now £38.80 at Amazon

As we noted in our Sony SRS-XB13 review, this Bluetooth speaker was already reasonably priced and while we didn't rate it too highly, now that it is selling for a 29% discount, we can't help but reconsider the value offering here. It's waterproof, has 16 hours of battery life, a USB-C charging port and you can stereo pair two together, making it a fantastic stocking filler for friends and family.