I love the look of Technics' new wireless stereo speakers – but especially the weird microfiber covering

Technics has unveiled its first-ever wireless stereo speakers, the SC-CX700. They have a bunch of cool features and one very unusual element that I didn't realize until I saw them in person at the IFA 2024 trade show: a fabric, microfiber finish.

So, the audio bit first: these are active speakers with their own amplification. They even have a phono MM input so you can connect one of the best turntables without any additional pre-amp needed, as well as HDMI ARC for connecting to your TV as a soundbar alternative.

They're a two-way design, and the tweeter sits at the center of the woofer, in a design very similar to KEF's Uni-Q driver, as used in the fantastic KEF LS50 Mk II – which these bear a generally striking resemblance to in terms of features. A forward-firing bass port should aid low-end power.

(Image credit: Future)

In addition to the connections mentioned above, they also take 3.5mm jack input, USB-C input, and Ethernet, and there's Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for streaming.

Technics has been light on details, but there appears to be a PDF of the instruction manual online, and assuming it's accurate, it reveals a lot more, including the hi-res audio chops involved. It looks like streaming FLAC and ALAC are supported at up to 24-bit/384kHz. Over USB-C, there's DSD and LPCM support.

Using the Technics Music Center app, you can stream Spotify, Tidal, Deezer, Amazon Music, and Qobuz – plus there's AirPlay 2 and Google Cast support. However, there's no mention of any higher-quality Bluetooth versions being supported.

They come with a remote for switching input and controlling playback, too. And I should note that they're not totally wireless – they need to be connected to each other by an included cable.

All this tech doesn't come cheap: they're set to cost £2,399 (about $3,100 / AU$4,700) and will be available from October 2024.

(Image credit: Future)

Now, about the outside. They come in three finishes – Charcoal Black, Silky Grey, and Terracotta Brown – and unlike all those entries in our list of the best stereo speakers that have boring materials like 'wood' on the outside, these are covered in a "stylish microfibre material that feels like suede and is easy to integrate into any home aesthetic," according to Technics.

I totally missed this in the announcement, and when I went to see them at Panasonic's IFA booth (Technics is owned by Panasonic), I did a full double-take. They have a soft, fine texture all over the colored section of the body, which catches the light with a sheen that's unlike what you get from any kind of veneer.

It feels very ’70s, and I actually love it, especially in the Terracotta color. It's hard to notice from a distance, but you get close enough and your brain goes "hang on, that's not what a solid surface looks like." It's a fun little aesthetic twist, and I would very happily have a pair in my home – though strictly with the all-black circular speaker cover off, as it is in these pictures, because they look way better with the shiny, pointy tweeter visible.

I wasn't able to hear them in action, sadly – especially sad since they were sitting with Technics' new SL-1300G turntable, which is its new flagship spinner and dares to be a superior successor to the legendary Technics SL-1200 (which is still going, don't worry). I would've liked to have seen how that combo went – but we'll review them in good time.

Sadly, the ones you get at home will have a regular back, instead of this see-through one that shows the tech inside. (Image credit: Future)