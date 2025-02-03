Powerbeats Pro 2 get a leaked launch date – here's what to expect from them
Think AirPods Pro 2, but for everybody
- Launching 11 February 2025
- H2 chip, slimmer design and heart rate tracking
- $250 (about £219 / AU$349)
The highly anticipated Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 will launch next week, February 11. That's according to a new report from Bloomberg, which says that the sticker price will be $250 (roughly £219 / AU$349).
This is going to be a really big deal, partly because the new model has been teased for ages, and partly because the second generation will be a very significant upgrade.
Here's what we're expecting to hear next week.
Why we're excited about the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2
The headline new feature here is the addition of heart rate tracking, the first time Apple has offered this feature beyond the Apple Watch, though it's rumored to be coming to AirPods Pro 3 as well. And the buds are believed to connect to gym equipment too, which could make these among the best headphones for workouts.
The Powerbeats Pro 2 are also expected to get the same H2 chip that powers the AirPods Pro 2, so vastly improved noise cancellation is coming, along with a load of other smart features, most likely. The current model has the older H1 chip. Hopefully the newer chip will mean better battery life too.
The design has been slimmed down and presumably weighs a little less too, and there are four color choices: a fun orange hue plus beige, lilac and black.
There are still going to be some differences between these and the AirPods Pro 2, most notably in AirPods' hearing health features: if the Powerbeats Pro 2 were getting those features, we'd probably have heard about it by now. But these are shaping up to be the very best Beats buds yet, and it's safe to say you'll soon be seeing them everywhere.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
You might also like
Writer, broadcaster, musician and kitchen gadget obsessive Carrie Marshall has been writing about tech since 1998, contributing sage advice and odd opinions to all kinds of magazines and websites as well as writing more than a dozen books. Her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, is on sale now and her next book, about pop music, is out in 2025. She is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.