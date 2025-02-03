Powerbeats Pro 2 get a leaked launch date – here's what to expect from them

Launching 11 February 2025

H2 chip, slimmer design and heart rate tracking

$250 (about £219 / AU$349)

The highly anticipated Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 will launch next week, February 11. That's according to a new report from Bloomberg, which says that the sticker price will be $250 (roughly £219 / AU$349).

This is going to be a really big deal, partly because the new model has been teased for ages, and partly because the second generation will be a very significant upgrade.

Here's what we're expecting to hear next week.

Why we're excited about the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2

The headline new feature here is the addition of heart rate tracking, the first time Apple has offered this feature beyond the Apple Watch, though it's rumored to be coming to AirPods Pro 3 as well. And the buds are believed to connect to gym equipment too, which could make these among the best headphones for workouts.

The Powerbeats Pro 2 are also expected to get the same H2 chip that powers the AirPods Pro 2, so vastly improved noise cancellation is coming, along with a load of other smart features, most likely. The current model has the older H1 chip. Hopefully the newer chip will mean better battery life too.

The design has been slimmed down and presumably weighs a little less too, and there are four color choices: a fun orange hue plus beige, lilac and black.

There are still going to be some differences between these and the AirPods Pro 2, most notably in AirPods' hearing health features: if the Powerbeats Pro 2 were getting those features, we'd probably have heard about it by now. But these are shaping up to be the very best Beats buds yet, and it's safe to say you'll soon be seeing them everywhere.

