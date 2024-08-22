Our favorite budget audiophile brand just unveiled beautiful walnut closed-back headphones with 60mm drivers, for a fantastic price

We're big fans of FiiO gear – we gave the FiiO FT5 over-ears the full five stars in our review, the FiiO FT3 are among our picks for the best wired headphones, and FiiO M11S tops our list of the best hi-res music players. But while the FiiO FT3 headphones are comparatively affordable for audiophile cans, they're still quite expensive at just under $300 / £300 / AU$450.

So we're quite excited by the brand-new FiiO FT1 headphones, which promise headphone heaven for considerably less cash: they're half the price of the FT3 at just $159 / £139 (roughly AU$270). They're also closed-back, which means they'll isolate you from sound better, and can be used in noisier environments.

The FiiO FT1 headphones don't look budget. They have real American Black Walnut wooden ear cups, and that wood isn't just decorative: it's very dense, and that means it can reduce cavity resonance and minimize standing waves to deliver a more accurate sound, FiiO assures us. And the spec sheet suggests that these headphones are beautiful on the inside too.

(Image credit: Fiio)

FiiO FT1: key features and price

The FT1 headphones feature a newly developed 60mm dynamic driver, which is significantly bigger than the drivers you usually find in the best over-ear headphones (the Sony WH-1000XM5 have 30mm drivers, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones have 40mm drivers, for comparison). It's designed to deliver much deeper bass, while the suspension gasket is made from light PU plastic for low-frequency elasticity and strength, apparently.

FiiO hasn't neglected the top frequencies. There's a specially imported Japanese ultra-fine CCAW (Copper Clad Aluminum Wire) voice coil made from wire cores 0.035mm thick, which is as thin as a human hair. FiiO says the voice coil delivers a "purer, more comfortable sound".

The FT1's diaphragm is made primarily from wood paper fibers made from 90-year-old European spruce, a wood that's often used in musical instruments because of its tonal qualities. FiiO says that it soaks it, cooks it and beats it to create a particular kind of pulp, adding carbon fiber to deliver the acoustic toughness it wants. FiiO then cooks it again before moulding it to a thickness of just 0.1mm.

There's more: a U-shaped acoustic damping tube to enhance passive noise attenuation and to reduce the cavity resonance frequency; conical baffle plates to minimize high-frequency attenuation; a 392-wire silver plated, oxygen free cable; breathable mesh fabric earpads; and a three-axis adaptive headband for snug fitting without excessive audio leakage.

Considering the specs you'd expect these headphones to be pricey, so they seem extremely aggressive at £139 / $159. If they sound as good as they look, the FT1 could be up there with some of the best headphones available today. They're available to buy now.