The ever-reliable Apple AirPods are down to their lowest-ever price again

Is there anything better than getting out this summer and throwing on your favourite tunes? Do it now with the exquisitely designed Apple AirPods 2 on sale at Amazon for $69.99 (was $129.99). This sees Apple's popular second-generation earbuds back down to their lowest-ever price.

Bordering on being cheap enough to compete with the best budget earbuds, the Apple AirPods 2 are a reliable pair of buds for everyday use. They might have since been overtaken by the Apple AirPods 3 but they’re still great quality. You get over 24 hours of battery life once you factor in the charging case and they pair with all your Apple devices almost instantaneously.

Today's best Apple AirPods 2 deal

Apple AirPods 2: was $129.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

This is a return to a record-low price for the mid-range AirPods from Apple. They quickly pair up with all your Apple devices thanks to the one-tap setup and it’s simple to switch between devices throughout the day. Audio quality is good (if not exceptional) compared to newer models, but at this price, they’re spot on. They look and feel good in your ears and little details like Siri support and audio sharing are useful.

Over the years, we’ve reassessed the Apple AirPods to be the best AirPods for anyone on a budget. As our Apple AirPods 2 review explains, they’re packed with useful features like great connectivity and Siri support, but they lack some finer details like improved audio and interchangeable ear tips.

At this price, though, you can’t really expect them to compete with the best earbuds. Instead, simplicity is everything. They turn on automatically once you put them in your ears and you can easily share a song between two sets of AirPods.

Five hours of playback is pretty good from one charge, while there are more than 24 hours once you factor in the charging case, which is a Lightning cable-based solution instead of wireless.

It's hard to imagine the AirPods 2 dropping any lower in price, especially given that we're past Amazon Prime Day. If these don't tickle your fancy, then there are plenty of other headphone deals around as well.