The 4 super-cheap Black Friday earbuds deals you need: Sony, JBL, Earfun, JLab

Today's best super-cheap earbuds US deals

Sony WF-C700N: was $119 now $89.99 at Best Buy

Five-star earbuds for under $90? You better believe it. We absolutely loved the audio quality of these comfortable, lightweight buds, and were impressed by the features and app control. This is the cheapest we've seen these buds, and the tidy $30 saving is not to be sniffed at. Highly recommended.

JBL Live Pro 2 was $149.95 now $74.95 at Amazon

In a loving ode to these earbuds, TR's audio aficionado Becky Scarrott wrote: "For eradicating extraneous chit-chat and low-level constant office irritations, I've not heard better for $150 to date. And you can quote me on that." Only now, that price is down to just $75, meaning they're 50% off – and for clarity, we've only ever seen them dip to $99.95 before today. This is a truly rock-bottom deal on 'buds that only arrived in June 2022. Our advice? If you're looking for noise cancelling earbuds this Black Friday, you'll struggle to better them for customizable and effective ANC with all the whistles and bells.

Earfun Air Pro 3: was $99 now $55.99 at Amazon

Excellent 4.5-star review? Check. Noise cancellation? Oh yes. Whacking great saving? Also yes – it's 44% off their MSRP. You have to be an Amazon Prime member to get this deal even during Black Friday, (30-day free trials are available and we'll link to that below) but if you're prepared to sign up, this is a top deal on some great earbuds containing hi-res audio codec support and tech to future-proof your listening for quite some time.

JLab Go Air Pop: was $24.88 now $9.88 at Walmart

Before we get carried away, the JLab Go Air Pop are not the last word in sonic brilliance. But I cannot emphasize enough that also, they aren't half-bad – in fact they're alarmingly good for this ridiculous asking fee. For less than two big-chain coffees, you'll get rock-solid Bluetooth connectivity, killer battery life, comfortable and light earpieces, plus pleasing musicality on the go. It would be churlish to expect more – and this deal (which applies to various color options) is so much cheaper than we've ever seen them to date, on any site.

Today's best super-cheap earbuds deals, UK

Sony WF-C700N earbuds: was £99 now £74.99 at Amazon

Simply the best cheaper noise-cancelling earbuds you can buy – that's what I said in my five-star review of these April 2023-release earbuds. And I stick by it too. They're lovely and small, they're comfortable, and although you don't get on-ear volume control or Sony's higher-res LDAC support, they've never seen a discount like this before – which is a whopping 24% off the asking price. They briefly dropped to £75.99 for Prime Day earlier in the year, so this deal means an extra pound stays in your pocket. Tidy.

Earfun Air Pro 3: was £99 now £49.99 at Amazon

No need to be a Prime member to get this deal at Amazon if you live in the UK! Excellent 4.5-star review? Check. Noise cancellation? Oh yes. Whacking great saving? Also yes – it's 50% off their January 2023 RRP! This is a top deal on some great earbuds containing hi-res audio codec support and tech to future-proof your listening for quite some time. Our advice: don't think too long if you've had your eye on a set.

JLab Go Air Pop: was £24.99 now £17.99 at Amazon

Before we get carried away, the JLab Go Air Pop are not the last word in sonic brilliance. But they also aren't half bad – in fact, they're alarmingly good for their lowly asking fee. If this is truly where your budget maxes out, you'll get reliable Bluetooth connectivity, killer battery life, comfortable and light earpieces, and solid musicality on the go. It would be churlish to expect more – and this deal (which applies to various color options) is a whole £2 cheaper than we've ever seen them.

Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds: was £90 now £43.69 at Amazon

This is the cheapest that these earbuds have ever been to our knowledge, though only by a couple of pounds. Still, 51% off is superb for a pair of buds we awarded a four-and-a-half star score to when we reviewed them at release, no? Are they world-beating buds? No, but they sound great for the price, feature excellent app integration and controls, and are exceptionally comfortable. They don't have the best battery life, but it's tough to complain at this price. We should be clear, it's been standard to find these for around £50 for a while, rather than the full £90, but this is still a great price.

