Technics' intriguing new flagship wireless earbuds boast 'Magnetic Fluid' injected between the driver magnet and voice coil

It's a huge day at CES 2025: Technics has announced a follow-up to its superb EAH-AZ80 earbuds. They're called the EAH-AZ100 and they promise to maintain every impressive perk of their predecessors but to improve the sound quality and the noise cancellation too.

There are three key upgrades here. The first is a proprietary Magnetic Fluid Driver that, according to Technics, delivers "ultra-low distortion, hi-res audio and accurate, rich bass".

The second big improvement is called Voice Focus AI, and as the name suggests it's designed to make your voice sound better in calls. It uses multiple mics and a new intelligent algorithm to remove wind noise and other unwanted audio in real time.

And the third is improved active noise cancellation, with Conversation Mode so you can hear people without taking out your buds. Oh, and the units are also 10% smaller and 16% lighter, as a quick look at the image below shows (AZ80 on the left; new AZ100 on the right). This downsizing has been aided by the fact that the feedback mic you can just see on the teardrop-shaped older bud is now situated on the side of the sound tube, thus allowing Technics to make the AZ100's top plate truly spherical.

Technics EAH-AZ100: key specs, pricing and availability

The new driver is a miniaturised version of the one in the company's 2019 wired EAH-TZ700 wired IEMs (much lauded, but only launched in Europe), whose recommended retail price is a hefty $1,200. Don't worry, Technics has miniaturised the price as well as the driver.

Interestingly, the “Magnetic Fluid” in that Magnetic Fluid Driver really is "an oil-type liquid filled with magnetic particles that is injected into the space between the driver magnet and voice coil", but again there's no cause for concern – Technics' Headphone Project Manager, Ryan Yu, assures us there's absolutely no chance of any fluid leakage from the earbuds.

The new driver (which is still 10mm in size) promises tight, rich bass with an aluminum diaphragm taking care of the details. The earbuds support Dolby Atmos and Dolby Audio, and this time there's also Bluetooth LE with Auracast, LDAC, LC3 low-latency and Google Fast Pair. Battery life is 10 hours out of the case and 28 with it; that's with ANC enabled, so a big improvement over their predecessors.

This is no small update when you consider that the EAH-AZ80 burst onto the scene as the only product to feature triple-device multipoint and with Technics' own 'concha-fit' design that wowed us under intense review, quickly taking the top spot in our best earbuds buying guide. Suffice to say, we really liked the EAH-AZ80 earbuds, and on paper at least, the EAH-AZ100 are even better. So it'll be really interesting to see how they compare to their direct competitors, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2024.

And as luck would have it, we've got a pair of Technics EAH-AZ100 and we've been testing them for you. Usually at this point, we'd have to tell you to check back for a full review very soon – but as luck would have it, our Technics EAH-AZ100 review has been permitted to go live at the same time as this missive. (Spoiler alert: it's very good news.)

The new Technics EAH-AZ100 have an MSRP of $299 / £259 / €299 (which would make them around AU$519).

