Soundpeats' Air5 earbuds are like an Android-friendly competitor to AirPods 4, but are half the price

As much as we like the AirPods 4, Apple isn't interested in making earbuds for Android users: while they'll work with Android phones, most of their best features are specific to iPhone users. So we're intrigued by the new and very AirPods-esque Air5 Wireless Earbuds from Soundpeats. They look like AirPods 4, they have similar features to AirPods 4 and their smart features work on Android, like AirPods 4 don't. They're also considerably more affordable, coming in at half the price of Apple's earbuds.

The Air5 are one of two new earbud launches from Soundpeats; there's also an even more affordable set of ear-hook buds called the Breezy.

This isn't the first time the brand has made an interesting Android alternative to Apple's earbuds: the Soundpeats Air4 Pro are a very affordable AirPods Pro rival, and while they don't quite deliver the same audio experience as Apple, they're still pretty decent for such a low-priced pair.

Soundpeats Air5 earbuds and Breezy open-ear buds: key features and pricing

Let's start with the Air5. They have Bluetooth 5.4 with multi-point connectivity, Snapdragon Sound and Hi-Res Audio support. The drivers are large for earbuds of this class – each bud contains a 13mm dynamic driver – and there are three noise canceling modes, including adaptive noise cancelling that adapts to changes in your audio environment such as moving from indoors to busy streets. There are three mics with AI noise reduction and an AI wind-noise reducer, too. Battery life is claimed to be 6 hours from the buds alone and 30 hours via the charging case, which is fairly typical for cheaper options among the best noise cancelling earbuds.

The Breezy open-ears have 12mm dual-magnet dynamic drivers, the same Bluetooth 5.4 as their siblings, and 10 hours of play time with 40 hours from the case, plus a dynamic EQ algorithm to deliver more powerful bass.

Both earbuds are designed to be customizable via the firm's PeatsAudio app, which in the case of the Air5 earbuds enables you to customize the touch controls, adjust the EQ, manage noise cancelling levels and get your audio just-so. The Air5 are available in black, white, beige or purple, while the Breezy buds are black.

Both sets of buds are priced keenly to battle with the best budget earbuds. The Soundpeats Air5 are $89.99 and the Breezy are $39.99; from October 8 – which is when Prime Day starts – through October 20, both sets of buds are heavily discounted, with the price down to just $53.99 for the Air5 and $27.99 for the Breezy.

