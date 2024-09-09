I'm ditching my AirPods for the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds – just AU$314.10 a pop

I've been lucky enough to get my hands on many earbuds and headphones as part of my job at TechRadar, but there's only one pair that's in my ears every day – the Apple AirPods Pro 2. Whether I'm in the gym or at my desk, I have no issues using them for hours, they sound great and work seamlessly with my IOS devices.

That was until I got to try the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds and I've been trying to delude myself into making the switch ever since. My sister's been doing her best to convince me in a bid for my hand-me-downs, but this Amazon deal has finally got me reaching for my card.

While these buds are down from AU$449.95 to just AU$314.10, it's AU$1.10 more than the lowest price we've seen. I'm happy to pay an extra dollar for the blue colourway, but White and Black are both only AU$323.96 if they're your style.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds | AU$449.95 AU$314.10 with code EL300 (save AU$135.85) We think these are the best noise-cancelling earbuds money can buy, and that is priority number one when it comes to my listening. In our Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds review, we found their head-tracked immersive audio, superior codec support and industry-leading noise cancellation incredibly impressive. For a AU$450 pair of buds, we thought their price was fair so snagging them for more than 30% off is a darn good deal.

I can't overstate how much I love my AirPods Pro 2, and before using these Bose QuietComfort Ultra buds I had my doubts about how good they could be. I mean, are any earbuds really worth AU$450 when there are so many awesome more budget friendly options? However, the detailed sound and world-blocking ANC of the QC Ultra buds didn't take long to demonstrate their impact on my listening, and I was sold – not quite enough to grab them at their RRP, though.

AirPods Pro 2 are still natural partners for iPhones and other iOS devices because of how seamlessly they integrate. However, these Bose buds don't discriminate when it comes to connecting to devices. This is especially true in regards to their Immersive Audio feature, which gives extra space to music from any audio source – much like the AirPods Spatial Audio, but with any music service, not just Apple Music. ,We thought we'd hit the jackpot back in February when they dropped AU$80, so you're reaping the rewards if you've held off this long. We doubt this price will last long, and while Amazon's second Prime Day – Prime Big Deal Days sale – is coming in October, there's no guarantee they drop low again.