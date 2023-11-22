Hurry! AirPods Pro 2 just hit a new record-low Black Friday price, and they won't last long

AirPods Pro 2 are always among the most popular Black Friday deals – and they're about to become even hotter. That's because the price of AirPods Pro 2 just fell to $169 at Walmart, which is $20 cheaper than they've ever been before. From 12pm ET to 3pm ET, that deal is exclusive for Walmart Plus members, but after 3pm it'll be available to anyone… though we wouldn't be surprised if they're sold out already by then.



This is for the AirPods Pro 2 model with Lightning charging connector – you can actually also get a good deal on the newer AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C port for $189 at Amazon (down from $249). However, given that the performance is identical, I recommend saving the extra $20 unless you have very strong feelings about charging ports (which some people do!).

For Apple users, these are easily the best-value earbuds when you're balancing price against features and audio quality. AirPods Pro 2 sound superb, they're packed with smart features when used with an iPhone, and they're light and comfortable. This is the Black Friday AirPods deal to get, no question.

Not in the US? Scroll down for the best AirPods Pro 2 deal in your region

The best AirPods Pro 2 Black Friday deals in the US

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (Lightning port): was $249 now $169 at Walmart

Member exclusive until 3pm ET: From 12pm until 3pm, this deal is only available to Walmart+ members, after which it's a free for all. This $80-off price cut at Walmart sees Apple's newest and Pro-suffixed AirPods drop to $20 cheaper than we've ever seen them. The case is the slightly older Lightning connector variant, rather than the updated USB-C charging port.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C port): was $249 now $189.99 at Amazon

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are a Black Friday best-seller and Amazon has the newest version of the earbuds on sale for a record-low price of $189. Rated highly in our AirPods Pro 2 review as some of the best earbuds you can buy, they feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted sounds, improved audio quality and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

The best AirPods Pro 2 Black Friday deals in the UK

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C port): was £229 now £199 at Amazon

They only launched a couple of months ago and this is the first discount we've seen on the latest generation Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C support. As well as that more universal connection option, Apple's newest premium earbuds come with sought-after improvements to audio quality and noise cancellation.

