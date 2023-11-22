Hurry! AirPods Pro 2 just hit a new record-low Black Friday price, and they won't last long
Live for Walmart Plus customers for three hours, then everyone else
AirPods Pro 2 are always among the most popular Black Friday deals – and they're about to become even hotter. That's because the price of AirPods Pro 2 just fell to $169 at Walmart, which is $20 cheaper than they've ever been before. From 12pm ET to 3pm ET, that deal is exclusive for Walmart Plus members, but after 3pm it'll be available to anyone… though we wouldn't be surprised if they're sold out already by then.
• Shop Walmart's full Black Friday sale
This is for the AirPods Pro 2 model with Lightning charging connector – you can actually also get a good deal on the newer AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C port for $189 at Amazon (down from $249). However, given that the performance is identical, I recommend saving the extra $20 unless you have very strong feelings about charging ports (which some people do!).
For Apple users, these are easily the best-value earbuds when you're balancing price against features and audio quality. AirPods Pro 2 sound superb, they're packed with smart features when used with an iPhone, and they're light and comfortable. This is the Black Friday AirPods deal to get, no question.
Not in the US? Scroll down for the best AirPods Pro 2 deal in your region
The best AirPods Pro 2 Black Friday deals in the US
Apple AirPods Pro 2 (Lightning port): was
$249 now $169 at Walmart
Member exclusive until 3pm ET: From 12pm until 3pm, this deal is only available to Walmart+ members, after which it's a free for all. This $80-off price cut at Walmart sees Apple's newest and Pro-suffixed AirPods drop to $20 cheaper than we've ever seen them. The case is the slightly older Lightning connector variant, rather than the updated USB-C charging port.
Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C port): was
$249 now $189.99 at Amazon
Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are a Black Friday best-seller and Amazon has the newest version of the earbuds on sale for a record-low price of $189. Rated highly in our AirPods Pro 2 review as some of the best earbuds you can buy, they feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted sounds, improved audio quality and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.
The best AirPods Pro 2 Black Friday deals in the UK
Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C port): was
£229 now £199 at Amazon
They only launched a couple of months ago and this is the first discount we've seen on the latest generation Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C support. As well as that more universal connection option, Apple's newest premium earbuds come with sought-after improvements to audio quality and noise cancellation.
More US Black Friday deals
- Amazon: 50% off TVs, air fryers, AirPods & clothing
- Apple: AirPods Pro, Apple Watch 8 & iPads from $99
- Adidas: 40% off running shoes, sweatshirts & leggings
- Beauty: 51% off viral makeup, skincare & hair tools
- Best Buy: up to $800 off 4K TVs, laptops & headphones
- Cheap TVs: big-screen 4K TVs from $269.99
- Christmas: 40% off decor, pajamas & trees
- Dell: save on best-selling Inspiron and XPS laptops
- DreamCloud: 40% off all mattresses
- Family pajamas: matching Christmas PJs from $12.99
- Gaming: console bundles from $289.99 at Walmart
- Lowe's: up to $800 off major appliances
- Nectar: mattress deals starting at $359
- Nordstrom: 30% off Nike, Levi's, Skims, Adidas & more
- Samsung: up to $2,000 of TVs, phones and appliances
- Target: 40% off furniture, TVs, clothing & appliances
- Toys: Disney, Barbie, Lego & board games from $14.99
- Walmart: Apple Watch 9, cheap TVs, air fryers & toys
More UK Black Friday deals
- Amazon: up to 65% off Echo, Apple, TVs + more
- AO: up to 40% off appliances, TVs and tech
- Argos: up to 50% off toys, tools and tech
- Boots: up to 40% off 1,000s of beauty products
- Currys: up to 40% off TVs, appliances and laptops
- eBay: up to 60% off refurbished Ninja, Dyson + Apple tech
- Ebuyer: up to 45% off laptops and PC components
- EE: up to £600 off phones, TVs and games consoles
- Emma: up to 65% off mattresses, frames and pillows
- John Lewis: up to 40% off tech, homewares and clothing
- Jessops: up to £550 off Sony, Canon, Nikon, and Fujifilm
- Ninja: up to 25% off air fryers and cookware
- O2: up to £600 off iPhone, Samsung and Google
- Samsung: up to £600 off TVs, phones and appliances
- Shark: up to £100 off vacuums
- Simba: up to 55% off mattresses
- Superdrug: 60% off beauty, fragrances and makeup
- Very: save on tech, decor, appliances and furniture
- Vodafone: six months half-price SIMs from £11.50
Follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings, and hot Black Friday deals!
- See all of TechRadar's Black Friday coverage
Sign up for Black Friday email alerts!
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Matt is TechRadar's Managing Editor for Entertainment, meaning he's in charge of persuading our team of writers and reviewers to watch the latest TV shows and movies on gorgeous TVs and listen to fantastic speakers and headphones. It's a tough task, as you can imagine. Matt has over a decade of experience in tech publishing, and previously ran the TV & audio coverage for our colleagues at T3.com, and before that he edited T3 magazine. During his career, he's also contributed to places as varied as Creative Bloq, PC Gamer, PetsRadar, MacLife, and Edge. TV and movie nerdism is his speciality, and he goes to the cinema three times a week. He's always happy to explain the virtues of Dolby Vision over a drink, but he might need to use props, like he's explaining the offside rule.
- James PickardSenior Deals Editor