Sennheiser PC121 review

Designed for internet telephony services such as Skype, the Sennheiser PC121 (£21 inc. VAT) is an affordable and portable audio headset. It's very easy to set up and provides a comfortable over-the-ear design.

Connected to your laptop's microphone and headphone sockets, audio quality is excellent. With a volume control and microphone mute switch fitted to the headset's cable, it's easy to adjust audio levels on the fly.

Since the ear clip is movable through 180 degrees, the headset can be used on either the left or right ear. While fully Skype-certified, it is also compatible with any of the other various VoIP services. Usable and well-designed, both business and home users can easily stay in contact wherever their travels take them.