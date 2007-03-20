Crucial Ballistix Tracer C2-8000 review

It looks great and performs well, but doesn't represent the best value to be had

Flashy lights may not be to everyone's taste, but we really like the high-end Tracer RAM from Crucial. Not only does it bathe the motherboard in a cool blue glow, but there are red and green LEDs on the top switch to indicate activity. The overall effect is very 2001, just the kind of old skool style we like our technical bits to have.

This stuff doesn't come cheap, though, that's for sure, and although the clockspeeed is impressively high, it's not the top performer out there. It is extremely stable when overclocked though, which is heartening news if you're mulling over an upgrade to Penryn later in the year.

In the meantime, though, faster clockspeeds can be had for less, and for gaming you're probably better off with slightly slower, lower latency kit.