Asus VX3 Lamborghini review

A very well made laptop with a lot to endear it to uses alongside its Lamborghini branding

Now in its third generation, the relationship between Asus and Lamborghini shows no sign of slowing down, as the launch of the Asus VX3 (£1829 inc. VAT) can attest to. Unlike earlier machines, the branding is rather muted and doesn't dominate the look.

This is the smallest and lightest machine to sport the Lamborghini branding and, as with previous models, you can choose from either a black or yellow ﬁnish.

Quality build



Weighing 1.7kg, it's a perfectly portable machine that is slim enough to pack away in a standard carry case. The lid of the machine has the same lacquer ﬁnish as you'll ﬁnd on Lamborghini cars, with a similar attention to detail on the inside.

For instance, there is stitched-leather detailing on the palm rests and the overall feel is one of quality. That said, we'd like to see a little more protection on the base, particularly beneath the optical drive.

The screen is a 12.1-inch Super-TFT panel that uses LED technology which is slim, power-efﬁcient and highly usable. We found it initially dimmed a little too much when ﬁrst running it on battery power, but

Asus's Power4Gear eXtreme technology is ﬁtted, so you can set your own power settings at the press of a button.

Twin batteries

When it comes to battery life, Asus ships this module with two batteries, a standard 3-cell and a larger 9-cell that adds to the bulk of the machine, but offers a better battery life.

The keyboard spans the full width of the 302mm body, with the result being near-full-sized keys. Asus has added a hint of sparkle to the plastic keys, which proved a good size and are certainly comfortable to use.

You'll ﬁnd a biometric ﬁngerprint scanner between the mouse buttons that can be used to add an extra layer of security. For the businessperson who needs to stay in touch with the ofﬁce, there is an HSDPA module built into the base of the unit. Asus hasn't tied in with any one network provider, so you'll be able to choose one that best suits your needs.

Impressive performance



When it comes to performance, you won't ﬁnd this machine lacking. Packing in an Intel Centrino 2 package, you'll ﬁnd a 2.5GHz Core 2 Duo T9300 processor, which is a fast, mid-level processor.

Supported by 4096MB of memory, you'll ﬁnd applications load quickly and run smoothly. We found the VX3 to be perfect for anyone looking to use their laptop as their sole machine, and the use of a dedicated graphics card helps it to pack in plenty of power without sacriﬁcing its portable nature.

The built-in 3G module means you can work anywhere, while the battery life and usability help to make the VX3 an impressive laptop.