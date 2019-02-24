Hands on: Xiaomi Mi 9 review

The Mi 9's camera felt adaptive and powerful – it's just a shame the rest of the device felt comparatively slow.

Xiaomi has been trying to break into Western markets for a while, and the Mi 9 represents the company's latest flagship phone to try and capture worldwide audiences.

The Mi 9 has a lesser-seen curved back and impressive screen-to-body size, which make it feel distinct to other devices, but Xiaomi has firmly positioned the phone as a competitor to other devices in terms of its camera.

With an impressive rear set-up and high-spec front camera, Xiaomi seems to think it's constructed a new photography powerhouse.

Unless you live in Spain or Italy, where the Mi 9 is available to pre-order now for delivery on February 28, the Mi 9 's release date is uncertain.

Similarly, non-Euro prices are up in the air. For the 64GB memory version of the device you'll be paying €449 (which converts to roughly $500, £390, AU$715), but if you want the larger 128GB memory device you'll have to spend a little more at €499 (or about$550, £430, AU$800).

When we find out the phone's price and release date in the US, UK and other areas, we'll let you know.

Xiaomi Mi 9 design and display

One interesting aspect of the Mi 9 is its rear which, unlike most other smartphones, is actually curved. This isn't immediately apparent when holding the phone – most people rarely hold a phone exactly straight – but when twisting and turning the device to various angles for the camera, it became rather comfortable and easy to hold.

Similarly the light weight, at 173g, and thin dimensions, at 7.61mm, made it more pleasant to hold and play with.

Xiaomi claimes this curved back also makes the device a lot more attractive - the brand made a point of mentioning the rainbow effect it caused during their launch of the phone.

The model we tested was black and so it didn't seem particularly rainbow-like to look at, but it's likely the red and blue versions of the phone create this effect a lot more.

At 6.39 inches the Mi 9's screen felt rather large, but with only a small 'teardrop' notch at the top and nearly edge-to-edge display, it felt expansive when used in camera mode, as it allowed the image to be seen in better detail.

The color range and brightness of the screen were impressive both for photography and during normal use of the operating system in our early look.

Xiaomi Mi 9 camera

The Xiami Mi 9 has three rear cameras – a 48MP main sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens and a 12MP telephoto snapper. In combination, they took pretty impressive photos.

Different colors and tones popped out of the screen, and ultra-wide pictures were clear and, well, wide in scope. There was a definite loss of quality when zoomed in far, but in general the camera seemed fairly impressive.

We only used the camera for a limited amount of time in one fairly dark setting, however, so when we get the device for our full review we'll be able to test it in different settings and contexts.

One thing we did notice when taking pictures is that the shutter speed seemed a little slow compared to other devices – if you're taking action pictures, you may miss your perfect shot with the Mi 9, but equally this is a pre-production device and will often improve massively by the launch as final optimizations occur.

The most impressive camera feature was the selfie-cam which, at 20MP, is one of the best we've seen on a device. Pictures taken with it were of high quality and had a surprising amount of contrast and detail for a front-camera picture.

Pictures taken were of a quality you'd never need for video chat or Snapchat, but if you want a great selfie camera the Xiaomi Mi 9 would be a great choice.

Xiaomi Mi 9 battery

With a 3,300mAh battery the Xiaomi Mi 9 is nothing special, although its 20W wireless charging is some of the best available right now.

During our time with the phone we didn't notice a drop in battery power – we weren't using it for an extended period of time, but most of that time was spent using the camera, which can often be a large drain on the battery of a device.

Xiaomi Mi 9 features

When using the Xiaomi Mi 9 for normal tasks, the operating system felt a little sluggish. There was always a slight delay when flicking between screens and opening apps – nothing terrible, but it made using the device a halting process, which again could be down to the pre-production software.

Simlarly, Google assistant was in no rush to show up when its button was pressed and its voice recognition was not as fast as it would be in other devices.

Granted, the voice command was used in a noisy environment which may have complicated the process, but it's definitely something we'll be testing further.

Early verdict

Physically, the Xiaomi Mi 9 felt great to use. It was just light and thin enough to feel like a slick device, and the curved back felt novel to hold.

However when using the camera, Google assistant or the user interface, the handset felt just a tiny bit too slow compared to other flagship devices.

The camera could well be the device's saving grace, and the pictures we took with it were very impressive, particularly from the selfie cam. We're definitely intrigued to play around with the device further when we can.