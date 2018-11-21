Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II review

Cameras with a one-inch type sensor are a popular choice right now thanks to their superior image quality over most other compact cameras.
Sony and Panasonic have included them in their premium compact cameras, while the PowerShot G7 X Mark II from Canon is its latest camera to feature one of these chips. A 1.0-inch sensor is typically about 4x larger than the sensor in a typical compact camera, which sees much better detail produced, while low-light shooting is also improved.
Features
- 1.0-inch CMOS sensor, 20.1MP
- 24-100mm f/1.8-2.8 zoom lens
- 1080p video capture
The G7 X Mark II succeeds the G7 X in the middle of Canon's high-end G series range of compact cameras. Not a huge amount has changed from the previous version, but there are some significant, if incremental, updates.
There's still the same 20.1 million-pixel CMOS sensor, and a 4x optical zoom lens that offers an equivalent focal length of 24-100mm and covers an aperture range of f/1.8-f/2.8.
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II specs
Sensor: 20.1MP 1-inch CMOS sensor
Lens: 24-100mm f/1.8-2.8
Screen: 3.0-inch tilting touchscreen, 1,040,000 dots
Viewfinder: N/A
Burst shooting: 8fps
Autofocus: 31-point AF
Video: 1080p
Connectivity: Wi-Fi and NFC
Battery life: up to 265 shots
Weight: 319g
A couple of minor changes have been made to the exterior of the camera, but perhaps the biggest upgrade of note is the addition of a DIGIC 7 processor, the newest available in any Canon camera. This brings with it upgrades to shooting performance, including a faster burst shooting rate.
Full HD video recording is available, although there's sadly no sign of 4K yet for Canon's compact cameras. Wi-Fi and NFC connectivity is present, while the touch-sensitive screen tilts to enable shooting at awkward angles; however there's no built-in viewfinder, and, with no hotshoe or accessory port, no option to add one either.
As with all of the other current Canon G-series compacts you can record images in raw format, and manual exposure control is available, along with semi-automatic exposure modes (aperture priority and shutter priority) and a collection of automatic settings.
The G7 X II's main competitor is probably the Sony Cyber-shot RX100 V and Panasonic Lumix LX10 (known as the LX15 outside the US). Both have a one-inch sensor and a relatively restricted focal length range, but for now at least, the PowerShot G7X Mark II has the cheaper retail price.