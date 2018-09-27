Zeiss launches ZX1 full-frame camera

If you thought all the big announcements had been and gone at Photokina 2018, think again – Zeiss has just announced its first full-frame camera, the ZX1.

The Zeiss ZX1 features a 37.4MP full-frame sensor with a leaf shutter, meaning you'll be able to sync your flash at whatever shutter speed you desire, while the lens is a fast 35mm Distagon f/2. Zeiss says that both the 37.4MP sensor and lens were developed in-house.

There's also a built-in 0.74x OLED electronic viewfinder and a massive 4.3-inch touchscreen at the rear of the camera with 1280 x 720 pixels. Looking at the camera, there are only two actual controls (shutter speed and ISO), with the rest of the camera controlled via the ZX1's rear display and interface.

What's also interesting (and, we believe, a first for a camera) is that Adobe Lightroom CC is built into the camera, while the ZX1 also features a mammoth 512GB of internal storage.

Burst shooting is limited to 3fps, but the ZX1 can shoot 4K video. Pricing hasn't been revealed yet, but Zeiss hopes the camera will be available in early 2019.

